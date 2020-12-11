Fall Guys Season 3 unveiled at The Game Awards

We’ve just been treated to our first proper look at Fall Guys Season 3 at tonight’s Game Awards show. The battle royale game’s upcoming next season was teased earlier this week by developer Mediatonic on Twitter, with an early peek at one of its zany new levels. But now we know it’s adding new snow-themed costumes, levels, obstacles, and more, and is headed the game’s way December 15.

Mediatonic previously teased a Season 3 level, asking: “Can you remember Bert the Pegwin?” quite emphatically on Twitter. That was alongside some footage of a suitably seasonal-looking map and a penguin-style bean barging around, doing what Fall Guys beans do best. The studio also explained that, “on this level, you earn points for your team while you’re carrying Bert”.

Oh, and it added that: “You don’t ‘yeet him off a cliff’ and he isn’t ‘an egg with legs’ lol” with a facepalm for effect. Too right. Poor Bert the Pegwin.

Here’s the trailer for Fall Guys Season 3:

The most wonderful time of the year for the @FallGuysGame World Premiere of Season 3! ❄️ #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/l0K5bTEY0L — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

The Game Awards is an annual showcase of both the year’s best games and upcoming titles from publishers and developers across the industry. The evening promises news on everything from Among Us to the next Dragon Age game, and PCGamesN will be here to provide the biggest news as it happens.