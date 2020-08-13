Back to Top

Fall Guys is getting a Team Fortress 2 skin

Soon you’ll be able to dress up your Fall Guys jellybean as Team Fortress 2’s Scout. The game’s developer revealed the new collaboration on its Twitter, further explaining that you’ll be able to pick up the skin in “a few hours”.

It wasn’t revealed whether or not you’d have to pay for the skin using crowns or in-game currency, but the post does mention “getting in the dubs so you can save up enough”, which suggests that it’s the former. In case you’re unaware, the only way you can get crowns is by winning games. Guess I won’t be getting that Scout skin, then.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Fall Guys dev’ Mediatonic and Valve collaborate, as anyone who pre-ordered the game on Steam got a Gordon Freeman skin. Judging by the buzz of Twitter activity, the developer could team up with other studios, too. From Konami and CD Projekt Red to KFC and Walmart, everyone has had a go at requesting Fall Guys skins. Bumbling about a TV show-like area as a bean-y Geralt? Aye, go on then.

The developer also revealed on Twitter that if you’ve played the game before you’ll get a cactus skin for free. It’s Mediatonic’s way of saying thank you for persevering with Fall Guys’ server issues.

If you’re debating whether to try it or not, you can check out our Fall Guys review. Jen reckons “Fall Guys’ ingenious game show royale formula is a recipe for success” and that “its gameplay is full-fat unadulterated fun”.

Iain Harris

News writer

Published:

So lovely that we almost feel guilty for forcing him to write about Fortnite and Destiny. Iain has bylines all over, including: Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, Esports News UK, VG24/7, and PocketGamer.Biz.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

Best free PC games

Best free PC games
The best RPGs on PC

The best RPGs on PC
Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks

Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation