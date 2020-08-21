Fall Guys season 2 will be revealed at Gamescom

Fall Guys is here to stay, and as with all modern multiplayer games, that means a regular array of seasonal content to keep players hooked. The game show battle royale isn’t even a month old yet, and developer Mediatonic is already preparing to lift the veil on Fall Guys season 2, as part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation.

We’ll get a “world premiere sneak peek” trailer at Fall Guys season 2 on Thursday, August 27, during Gamescom Opening Night Live, which starts at 11:00 PDT / 14:00 EDT / 19:00 BST. The Geoff Keighley-hosted presentation will basically be an E3-style press conference featuring a variety of developers and publishers.

The in-game countdown clock puts the Fall Guys season 1 end date at October 6, so that’s when season 2 should get underway. It might seem a little soon for developer Mediatonic to be talking about season 2, but given how little we know of the plans for future Fall Guys content – and how successful the game’s already been – it’ll be good to get a clearer picture of those future plans sooner rather than later.

For now, we’ll just have to buckle up and wait.

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) Fall Guys Season 2 sneak peek?

┳┻|⊂ﾉ ALREADY?

┻┳| https://t.co/wwSwaPLLIg — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 21, 2020

Elsewhere in Fall Guys news, there’s now an ongoing battle for brand supremacy on Twitter that, thankfully, is supporting charity. Here’s hoping the skin we all end up with won’t be too insufferable.