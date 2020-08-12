Fall Guys is still the top two selling games on Steam

Fall Guys continues to be extremely popular, even as we’re forced to play Team Tail Tag for the zillionth time. It’s a freebie for PlayStation players keeping their multiplayer subscription up, but on Steam you’ve gotta spend money for it – and it seems players are happy to do so. Fall Guys isn’t just the top-selling game on Steam. It’s the top two selling games on Steam.

How can you hit the Steam sales charts multiple times? Well, Fall Guys comes in two versions – a standard edition for $19.99 / £15.99 / €19.99, and a collector’s edition with additional cosmetics for $29.99 / £23.99 / €29.99. Standard Fall Guys is number one, while collectable Fall Guys is number two, ahead of recent releases like Risk of Rain 2, Grounded, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

The official Fall Guys Twitter noted the stat yesterday, a week after launch, and it still holds true today. In fact, the game is only getting more popular. The Fall Guys player count hit a new concurrent Steam player record earlier today of 136,645, as SteamDB shows.

While the Fall Guys server status might have been up and down over the launch window, clearly players have had the patience to see things through.

But Fall Guys is starting to have a cheating problem, as the devs work to improve their detection mechanisms. “Since we’ve been tuning our detection criteria we’ve noticed a large drop in cheaters – getting better!”