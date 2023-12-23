Fallout 3, with all its DLC, is free to keep forever if you’re fast

Bethesda's classic post-apocalyptic open-world RPG Fallout 3 is free to download and keep forever on the Epic Games Store if you're fast.

Fallout 3 

Fallout 3, Bethesda’s modern-classic open-world RPG, is free to download and keep, including all of its DLC, for a limited time only. Yes, it’s an absolute steal – and yes, you’ll need to act fast if you want to grab it before it’s gone for good.

It’s the holiday season, which means great Steam sales and a whole lot of free PC games on the Epic Games Store. The latest EGS freebie just so happens to be a grim, gory, post-apocalyptic classic of the RPG genre: Fallout 3.

And this isn’t just vanilla Fallout 3. Nope, you’re getting the Game of the Year Edition, which comes with all of the game’s DLC, including Operation: Anchorage (ok), The Pitt (better), Broken Steel (a little weaker), Point Lookout (good again), and Mothership Zeta (oh dear). Even with those DLC ups and downs, you could not hope for more RPG goodness for the low price of nothing.

If you want to grab it, you’ll need to head on over to the Epic Games Store’s Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition page. This offer is set to run until tomorrow, December 24, at 8am PT, so be quick!

