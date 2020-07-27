What Fallout console commands are there? Fallout 4 is a game with a thousand systems all clicking and whirring driving its Boston wasteland. Since you’re playing the game on PC, those systems are easily exploited by typing a few things into the game’s developer console. If you’re feeling like you’d like to make a few tweaks to how the game plays, or even just simply ‘magic’ up a few free items into your inventory by cheating, then these Fallout 4 console commands are exactly what you need.
The following Fallout 4 cheats encompass pretty much every, really: you can turn on god mode, or become an actual god by deciding who lives and dies, even without the massive energy weapon you’ve painstakingly crafted. And, speaking of laser-powered boomsticks, you can magic those into the game via console commands in Fallout 4, too.
If you’re looking for specific add-ons rather than outright hacks for Bethesda’s Bostonian setting, you will almost certainly find joy in our list of Fallout 4 mods. But, if it’s Fallout 4 cheats and console commands you’re looking for, this guide has your covered when it comes to how you enter them, and the tweaks you have at your disposal.
How do you enter Fallout 4 commands?
To use Fallout 4’s commands, you’ll need to open the developer console screen. This is easily done by tapping the tilde (~) key, which can be found under the Esc key, and just to the left of the 1 key on an American English keyboard. If you’re using a British English keyboard, you’ll need to tap the grave (`) key, which is located in the same place.
When typing in console commands, remember that commands are not case sensitive, so don’t worry about caps lock. You’ll find that many commands will have a section that says something like <itemID> <#>. In these cases, do not type the <> brackets, nor the #. Instead, type out the name of the item you want, and follow up by replacing the # with the number of items you require.
Here are the best Fallout 4 console commands and cheats by category:
Fallout 4 PC Cheats and Console Commands
God Mode
tgm
Turns on god mode, making you invincible. Type the command into the console again to turn it off.
Immortal Mode
tim
Turns on immortal mode, which allows you to take damage, but never die. This can lead to glitches such as your head being removed, but your character still remaining alive (albeit with reduced perception due to having no eyes).
No Collision
tcl
Turns off collision detection, so you can walk through walls, or even defy gravity. Type the command into the console again to turn it off.
Set Player Level
player.setlevel <#>
If you want to bypass the levelling system of Fallout, just use this command to set your character’s level.
Set Skill Level
player.modav <skillID> <#>
Increases a S.P.E.C.I.A.L skill by the specified number.
Show all Map Markers
tmm 1
Marks all locations on the Pip-Boy map.
Unlock Door or Terminal
unlock
Unlocks the door or terminal you have targeted.
Add Item to Inventory
player.additem <itemID> <#>
Adds a specified number of the specified item to your inventory. For example, to add 100 caps to your inventory, type: player.additem 0000000F 100
Spawn Item or NPC nearby
player.placeatme <objectID>
Spawns the specified item or NPC close to your current location.
Toggle AI
tai
Turns off the artificial intelligence of NPCs, leaving them dumber than gen1 synthetics.
Toggle Combat AI
tcai
Turns off the combat artificial intelligence of enemies, rendering them incapable of attacking.
Toggle Detection AI
tdetect
Turns off the AI’s ability to detect you, making stealing things or sneaking as easy as walking.
Kill Everyone
killall
Murders everyone in your immediate area, other than companions and vital characters.
Kill Someone
kill <targetID>
Murders the creature or character whose ID you have typed in.
Resurrect Someone
resurrect <targetID>
Revives the creature or character whose ID you have typed in.
Free Roam Camera
tfc
Toggles on and off the free flying camera, which allows you to grab some really good vantage points for screenshots.
Toggle UI
tm
Toggles on and off the menus and user interface in the game, ideal for grabbing screenshots without the HUD cluttering everything up.
Complete Every Main Quest
caqs
Completes every quest in the main storyline. Naturally, this will spoil the story.
Reset Quest
resetquest<Quest ID>
Resets the specified quest back to the start.
Jump High
setgs fjumpheightmin <#>
Sets the height of your jump. The higher the number, the higher your jump. Set it too high though, and the fall back to earth will kill you. Consider combining with god mode.
Run Fast
player.setav speedmult <#>
Assa s multiplier to your running speed. Add a high number to turn into The Flash and become the fastest person alive. You probably won’t be alive if you run into something though, so proceed with caution (or god mode).
Grow Big
setscale <1-10>
Makes you, or your target, very big. The higher the number, the bigger they get.
Set Timescale
set timescale to <#>
Sets the speed of the passage of time. The game is default set at 16. Use 1 for real time progression, and up to 10,000 for days that go by in the blink of an eye.
Every Item in a Box
coc qasmoke
This command teleports you to a room full of boxes, like an apocalyptic edition of Deal or No Deal. Inside each box is one of every single item in the game.
Teleport to an Area
coc <cell id>
Telepots you to a specified area.
Customise Character
showlooksmenu player 1
Opens up the character customisation screen, allowing you to redesign your appearance.
Ally with a faction
player.AddToFaction <faction id> <0 or 1>
Sets your status as an ally with a faction. Use ‘0’ for ‘friendly’ or ‘1’ for allied.
Remove from faction
player.RemoveFromFaction <faction id>
Removes your allied status with a faction.
Remove from all factions
removefromallfactions
Removes your allied status with all factions in the world.
Become enemies with a faction
setenemy <faction id> <0 or 1>
Sets your status as an enemy with a faction. Use ‘0’ for neutral or ‘1’ for enemies.
Fallout 4 PC Item Codes
Here are the most common items you’ll be needing in the wasteland, and the codes you need to summon them when using the console commands
Bottlecap
0000000F
Stimpack
00023736
Rad Away
00023742
Fusion Core
00075FE4
Nuka-Cola Quantum
0004835F
Bobby Pin
0000000A
Fallout 4 PC Weapon Codes
0.44
00148B45
0.44 Pistol
000CE97D
10mm
00004822
2076 World Series Baseball Bat
000E9A43
Alien Blaster
000FF995
Anchor
00144A6C
Artillery Smoke Grenade
0012E2CA
Assault Rifle
0000463F
Assaultron Laser
000DD4B1
Baseball Bat
0008E736
Baseball Grenade
00107BD6
Behemoth Bolder
000662A7
Behemoth Bolder
0014BBDA
Bloodbug Blood Spray
00031FB8
Board
0005C250
Bomb
0014245D
Bottlecap Mine
0010771F
Boxing Glove
0016498F
Broadsider
000FD11B
Chinese Officer Sword
00147BE4
Combat Knife
000913CA
Combat Rifle
000DF42E
Combat Shotgun
0014831C
Cryo Mine
0010C669
Cryogenic Grenade
000FF21D
Cryolator
00171B2B
Deathclaw Gauntlet
000D8576
Deliverer
000DC8E7
Double-Barrel Shotgun
00062AA4
Fat Man
000BD56F
Fire Hydrant Bat
000DF621
Flamer
000E5881
Flare Gun
001025AC
Fragmentation Grenade
000EEBED
Fragmentation Mine
000E56C2
Fusion Core Ejector
000865E9
Fusion Core Ejector
000897FF
Gamma Gun
000DDB7C
GasTrap Dummy
000001F6
Gatling Laser
000E27BC
Gauss Rifle
000D1EB0
Grognak’s Axe
00183FCD
HalluciGen Gas Grenade
000E98E5
Handmade Gun
0014831D
Homing Beacon
00065DEC
Hunting Rifle
0005BBA4
Hunting Rifle
0004F46A
Institute Rifle
0005A665
Institute Pistol
001633CC
Institute EM Pulse Grenade
0018325E
Institute Beacon
00174F8F
Junk Jet
000E942B
Kellogg’s Pistol
000CE97D
Knife
00062AA3
Knuckles
0005524B
Larva Spit
0003175B
Laser
0005BBA6
Laser
0009983B
Laser Gun
00148B48
Laser Musket
0001DACF
Lead Pipe
000FC9C3
LibertyPrime Laser
00110414
Machete
00033FE0
Minigun
00064B87
Mini Nuke
0010E689
Missile Launcher
0003F6F8
Molotov Cocktail
0010C3C6
Nuka Grenade
000E5750
Nuke
00065DF2
Nuke Mine
0010A340
Pincher
00092A60
Pipe
00024F55
Pipe Bolt-Action
0014831A
Pipe Revolver
0005BBA7
Pipe Revolver
0014831B
Pipe Wrench
000D83BF
Plasma Grenade
0010A33D
Plasma
00100AE9
Plasma Mine
0010A342
Pool Cue
000FA3E8
Power Fist
0011B336
Preston’s Laser Musket
00062AA6
Pulse Grenade
000FF21F
Pulse Mine
0010A344
Railway Rifle
000FE268
Revolutionary Sword
00143AB5
Ripper
000FA2F6
Rolling Pin
00142FAB
Security Baton
0008C14D
Shishkebab
000FA2FB
Sledgehammer
0005DF2E
Sledgehammer
000E7AB9
Sonic Attack
000FC3EC
Spit Attack
0009F24D
Submachine Gun
0015B043
Super Sledge
000FF964
Switchblade
000FDC81
Synth Relay Grenade
000589F2
Syringer
0014D09E
Test Grenade launcher
000CA0B0
The Gainer
000dC8E7
Tire Iron
00185D25
Vertibird Signal Grenade
00056917
Walking Cane
000FDC7D
And there you go, those are the Fallout 4 cheats and console commands you need when a little technical helping hand is required. But, remember, with great laser power, comes great responsibility to not massacre the entire population of Boston.
