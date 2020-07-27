Fallout 4 console commands and cheats

What Fallout console commands are there? Fallout 4 is a game with a thousand systems all clicking and whirring driving its Boston wasteland. Since you’re playing the game on PC, those systems are easily exploited by typing a few things into the game’s developer console. If you’re feeling like you’d like to make a few tweaks to how the game plays, or even just simply ‘magic’ up a few free items into your inventory by cheating, then these Fallout 4 console commands are exactly what you need.

The following Fallout 4 cheats encompass pretty much every, really: you can turn on god mode, or become an actual god by deciding who lives and dies, even without the massive energy weapon you’ve painstakingly crafted. And, speaking of laser-powered boomsticks, you can magic those into the game via console commands in Fallout 4, too.

If you’re looking for specific add-ons rather than outright hacks for Bethesda’s Bostonian setting, you will almost certainly find joy in our list of Fallout 4 mods. But, if it’s Fallout 4 cheats and console commands you’re looking for, this guide has your covered when it comes to how you enter them, and the tweaks you have at your disposal.

How do you enter Fallout 4 commands?

To use Fallout 4’s commands, you’ll need to open the developer console screen. This is easily done by tapping the tilde (~) key, which can be found under the Esc key, and just to the left of the 1 key on an American English keyboard. If you’re using a British English keyboard, you’ll need to tap the grave (`) key, which is located in the same place.

When typing in console commands, remember that commands are not case sensitive, so don’t worry about caps lock. You’ll find that many commands will have a section that says something like <itemID> <#>. In these cases, do not type the <> brackets, nor the #. Instead, type out the name of the item you want, and follow up by replacing the # with the number of items you require.

Here are the best Fallout 4 console commands and cheats by category:

Fallout 4 PC Cheats and Console Commands

God Mode

tgm

Turns on god mode, making you invincible. Type the command into the console again to turn it off.

Immortal Mode

tim

Turns on immortal mode, which allows you to take damage, but never die. This can lead to glitches such as your head being removed, but your character still remaining alive (albeit with reduced perception due to having no eyes).

No Collision

tcl

Turns off collision detection, so you can walk through walls, or even defy gravity. Type the command into the console again to turn it off.

Set Player Level

player.setlevel <#>

If you want to bypass the levelling system of Fallout, just use this command to set your character’s level.

Set Skill Level

player.modav <skillID> <#>

Increases a S.P.E.C.I.A.L skill by the specified number.

Show all Map Markers

tmm 1

Marks all locations on the Pip-Boy map.

Unlock Door or Terminal

unlock

Unlocks the door or terminal you have targeted.

Add Item to Inventory

player.additem <itemID> <#>

Adds a specified number of the specified item to your inventory. For example, to add 100 caps to your inventory, type: player.additem 0000000F 100

Spawn Item or NPC nearby

player.placeatme <objectID>

Spawns the specified item or NPC close to your current location.

Toggle AI

tai

Turns off the artificial intelligence of NPCs, leaving them dumber than gen1 synthetics.

Toggle Combat AI

tcai

Turns off the combat artificial intelligence of enemies, rendering them incapable of attacking.

Toggle Detection AI

tdetect

Turns off the AI’s ability to detect you, making stealing things or sneaking as easy as walking.

Kill Everyone

killall

Murders everyone in your immediate area, other than companions and vital characters.

Kill Someone

kill <targetID>

Murders the creature or character whose ID you have typed in.

Resurrect Someone

resurrect <targetID>

Revives the creature or character whose ID you have typed in.

Free Roam Camera

tfc

Toggles on and off the free flying camera, which allows you to grab some really good vantage points for screenshots.

Toggle UI

tm

Toggles on and off the menus and user interface in the game, ideal for grabbing screenshots without the HUD cluttering everything up.

Complete Every Main Quest

caqs

Completes every quest in the main storyline. Naturally, this will spoil the story.

Reset Quest

resetquest<Quest ID>

Resets the specified quest back to the start.

Jump High

setgs fjumpheightmin <#>

Sets the height of your jump. The higher the number, the higher your jump. Set it too high though, and the fall back to earth will kill you. Consider combining with god mode.

Run Fast

player.setav speedmult <#>

Assa s multiplier to your running speed. Add a high number to turn into The Flash and become the fastest person alive. You probably won’t be alive if you run into something though, so proceed with caution (or god mode).

Grow Big

setscale <1-10>

Makes you, or your target, very big. The higher the number, the bigger they get.

Set Timescale

set timescale to <#>

Sets the speed of the passage of time. The game is default set at 16. Use 1 for real time progression, and up to 10,000 for days that go by in the blink of an eye.

Every Item in a Box

coc qasmoke

This command teleports you to a room full of boxes, like an apocalyptic edition of Deal or No Deal. Inside each box is one of every single item in the game.

Teleport to an Area

coc <cell id>

Telepots you to a specified area.

Customise Character

showlooksmenu player 1

Opens up the character customisation screen, allowing you to redesign your appearance.

Ally with a faction

player.AddToFaction <faction id> <0 or 1>

Sets your status as an ally with a faction. Use ‘0’ for ‘friendly’ or ‘1’ for allied.

Remove from faction

player.RemoveFromFaction <faction id>

Removes your allied status with a faction.

Remove from all factions

removefromallfactions

Removes your allied status with all factions in the world.

Become enemies with a faction

setenemy <faction id> <0 or 1>

Sets your status as an enemy with a faction. Use ‘0’ for neutral or ‘1’ for enemies.

Fallout 4 PC Item Codes

Here are the most common items you’ll be needing in the wasteland, and the codes you need to summon them when using the console commands

Bottlecap

0000000F

Stimpack

00023736

Rad Away

00023742

Fusion Core

00075FE4

Nuka-Cola Quantum

0004835F

Bobby Pin

0000000A

Fallout 4 PC Weapon Codes

0.44

00148B45

0.44 Pistol

000CE97D

10mm

00004822

2076 World Series Baseball Bat

000E9A43

Alien Blaster

000FF995

Anchor

00144A6C

Artillery Smoke Grenade

0012E2CA

Assault Rifle

0000463F

Assaultron Laser

000DD4B1

Baseball Bat

0008E736

Baseball Grenade

00107BD6

Behemoth Bolder

000662A7

Behemoth Bolder

0014BBDA

Bloodbug Blood Spray

00031FB8

Board

0005C250

Bomb

0014245D

Bottlecap Mine

0010771F

Boxing Glove

0016498F

Broadsider

000FD11B

Chinese Officer Sword

00147BE4

Combat Knife

000913CA

Combat Rifle

000DF42E

Combat Shotgun

0014831C

Cryo Mine

0010C669

Cryogenic Grenade

000FF21D

Cryolator

00171B2B

Deathclaw Gauntlet

000D8576

Deliverer

000DC8E7

Double-Barrel Shotgun

00062AA4

Fat Man

000BD56F

Fire Hydrant Bat

000DF621

Flamer

000E5881

Flare Gun

001025AC

Fragmentation Grenade

000EEBED

Fragmentation Mine

000E56C2

Fusion Core Ejector

000865E9

Fusion Core Ejector

000897FF

Gamma Gun

000DDB7C

GasTrap Dummy

000001F6

Gatling Laser

000E27BC

Gauss Rifle

000D1EB0

Grognak’s Axe

00183FCD

HalluciGen Gas Grenade

000E98E5

Handmade Gun

0014831D

Homing Beacon

00065DEC

Hunting Rifle

0005BBA4

Hunting Rifle

0004F46A

Institute Rifle

0005A665

Institute Pistol

001633CC

Institute EM Pulse Grenade

0018325E

Institute Beacon

00174F8F

Junk Jet

000E942B

Kellogg’s Pistol

000CE97D

Knife

00062AA3

Knuckles

0005524B

Larva Spit

0003175B

Laser

0005BBA6

Laser

0009983B

Laser Gun

00148B48

Laser Musket

0001DACF

Lead Pipe

000FC9C3

LibertyPrime Laser

00110414

Machete

00033FE0

Minigun

00064B87

Mini Nuke

0010E689

Missile Launcher

0003F6F8

Molotov Cocktail

0010C3C6

Nuka Grenade

000E5750

Nuke

00065DF2

Nuke Mine

0010A340

Pincher

00092A60

Pipe

00024F55

Pipe Bolt-Action

0014831A

Pipe Revolver

0005BBA7

Pipe Revolver

0014831B

Pipe Wrench

000D83BF

Plasma Grenade

0010A33D

Plasma

00100AE9

Plasma Mine

0010A342

Pool Cue

000FA3E8

Power Fist

0011B336

Preston’s Laser Musket

00062AA6

Pulse Grenade

000FF21F

Pulse Mine

0010A344

Railway Rifle

000FE268

Revolutionary Sword

00143AB5

Ripper

000FA2F6

Rolling Pin

00142FAB

Security Baton

0008C14D

Shishkebab

000FA2FB

Sledgehammer

0005DF2E

Sledgehammer

000E7AB9

Sonic Attack

000FC3EC

Spit Attack

0009F24D

Submachine Gun

0015B043

Super Sledge

000FF964

Switchblade

000FDC81

Synth Relay Grenade

000589F2

Syringer

0014D09E

Test Grenade launcher

000CA0B0

The Gainer

000dC8E7

Tire Iron

00185D25

Vertibird Signal Grenade

00056917

Walking Cane

000FDC7D

And there you go, those are the Fallout 4 cheats and console commands you need when a little technical helping hand is required. But, remember, with great laser power, comes great responsibility to not massacre the entire population of Boston.

