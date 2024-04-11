Get Fallout 4 GOTY for less than $10 ahead of free, huge update

It’s a good time to be a Fallout fan. The TV show has turned out to be surprisingly good, Fallout 76 continues to rise from the ashes, there’s continued modding support for many of the games, the Fallout 4 next-gen update is around the corner, and now you can get Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition for less than $10. One of the largest and best entries in the series, it’s still going strong several years after its release and if you haven’t plumbed its depths yet, now’s the perfect time.

Fallout 4 sees your player emerge from an underground vault many years after the world met its end in the fires of nuclear war. Set on the East Coast of the USA, around the once-proud city of Boston, this huge RPG game has you scouring the wasteland for the one thing your character cannot live without; your abducted son.

Or you can just bin the main quest and get on with the real game; exploring ruins and shooting things in the face. Fallout 4 may be lighter on RPG elements than many of its predecessors but what it lacks in stats it makes up for in buckets of atmosphere. One of the most immersive worlds ever created, the Commonwealth is full of small moments of joy. When you’re out there, you’ll often stumble across a little story in a devastated building, watch the light pour through thick morning mist, or spot something in the distance and make a long trek just to see what it is.

The Game of the Year Edition of Fallout 4 also includes every bit of DLC released for the game. This means you’ll be able to take an excursion to the shrouded isle of Far Harbor, explore the raider-infested Nuka World, fend off a robotic menace in Automatron, or expand your settlements with the Vault-Tec, Wasteland, and Contraptions Workshop bundles. There’s an absolutely apocalyptic amount of game in this edition, and that’s before we even get to the thousands of mods fans have created for it.

If you’ve been erring on the side of caution when it comes to picking up Fallout 4 it’s finally time to grab your gear and leave the vault as Bethesda have announced the date for the long-rumoured next-gen update for the game. While the majority of the free update enhances it for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, there’s plenty to chew on for PC players such as ultra-wide support, Steam Deck verification, fixes for some long-standing issues, and more. The next-gen update for Fallout 4 will be available for free on Thursday, April 25.

Pick up your Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Steam key for less

