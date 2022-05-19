Fallout 4 mod trailer shows off 18 minutes of Fallout London

Fallout London is an ambitious Fallout 4 mod that injects British culture into Bethesda’s iconic RPG game, and a new trailer gives us a good glimpse at its gameplay. As is tradition, things kick off with a husky ‘War never changes’ monologue, followed by the usual Vault dweller trying to find their feet.

Clocking in at just over 18 minutes long, the new Fallout 4 mod trailer shows off the project’s lick of London themed paint, as well as new UI elements and textures. If you’ve spent a significant amount of time roaming around the world of Fallout 4, you’ll no doubt notice the difference within this overhaul, as even the game’s wearable Pip-Boy has been spruced up.

As is expected, the Fallout London features a few, well, Londoners, but the mod throws a few famous voices into the mix. In fact, the trailer actually features two Doctor Who actors, with Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy contributing their talent to the spinoff.

The team behind Fallout London says a new cinematic trailer for the mod is coming, so it looks like we’ll eventually get more context to feast upon. Thanks to the gameplay snippet, we’re now aware of the story’s mysterious antagonist, Mr Smythe, and we even got to vicariously venture through a Subway station to the surface.

Even if you’re not the biggest Fallout fan, you’ll want to at least check out Team Folon’s remarkable efforts, especially since the game’s aesthetic closely matches the likes of Bioshock and Wolfenstein. While the mod hasn’t got a solid release date yet, its official website can satiate any potential cravings with screenshots, lore, and more.

