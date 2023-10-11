Fallout 4’s iconic power armor just got a lot more immersive

Looking back at it, Fallout 4 holds up incredibly well. Bethesda’s most recent take on the post-apocalyptic RPG series came out a whopping eight years ago, but I still find that the broad changes to power armor, that attempt to turn it into a truly hulking mass of metal and power, work well. Now, a new mod revises power armor, and makes it more immersive than it’s ever been.

Called Bastion – A Power Armor Overhaul, and developed by ‘Zzyxzz’, this new Fallout 4 mod aims to revamp the RPG game’s masses of metal into something that makes a bit more sense. So if you’re looking for a reason to return to Fallout 4, this is it.

“Power Armor is now able to absorb and prevent damage,” Zzyxzz writes. “Each armor part will work individually and absorb the damage of the body part it covers. Once the armor parts start to break, you can take damage on the body part that got exposed. Some weapons are also able to penetrate armor and deal damage to the wearer.”

The idea is that you should now become a “real walking tank” while in the suit, as in previous Fallout games. Be careful though, as installing the mod also means it’ll apply to enemies in power armor, too.

You can also play around with the settings yourself too, having 20, 40, or 60 percent of the damage done to you actually penetrate the armor. It also protects you against certain environmental damages if your armor has enough durability, like fire, poison, acid, and radiation.

You can find the Fallout 4 Power Armor mod over on Nexus Mods, and make sure to check the description so you know how to tweak some of the values if you want to change up the mechanics a little bit.

