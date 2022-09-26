Meet the Fallout 4 Pip-Boy gaming PC mod you can’t fit on your wrist

Making a custom gaming PC mod is a chance to get creative, and this Fallout 4 Pip-Boy case is definitely one for fans of the post-apocalyptic franchise. Anyone who’s familiar with how to build a gaming PC knows there are endless ways to go about it, and taking a limited edition video game accoutrement and stuffing PC hardware into it is a great way to make use of old plastic.

Reddit user OceanSlim has put together this pretty awesome rig by turning the Fallout 4 Pip-Boy Special Edition capsule case into a fully working custom PC. It’s not the best gaming PC with an Intel i5-3470 CPU, an Nvidia Gigabyte GTX 1050 Ti, and 16GB DDR3 RAM all on an Asus B75M-Plus motherboard, but it’s the unique way they’ve managed to capitalise on the plastic space from this piece of Fallout kit that makes it a special build.

However, there’s been some concern in the Reddit thread that this custom gaming PC doesn’t have any airflow. OceanSlim says the lid of the case stays open when on, which allows the system to run at 85 degrees Celsius even when “playing high-end games.” In any case (ha! A pun!), regardless of the spec, it’s a great tribute to the 2015 Fallout entry and the series in general, while also giving this otherwise empty shell a new purpose.

Image: OceanSlim

There are multiple examples of people creating some pretty unique custom gaming PCs. One God of War PC fan turned their system into something that’s befitting of Kratos’ rage, while another celebrated fifty years of the hit US show MASH with customised assets themed after the classic comedy-drama.

What OceanSlim proves is there’s more to building a custom gaming PC than having top-of-the-line specs. It’s a curious example of showing how the outside can be just as much of a talking point as the inside.