Fallout 5 could be anything, and set anywhere in the world. We all have our own personal visions for Bethesda’s RPG sequel. Maybe it picks up from the sacred Fallout New Vegas somewhere in the Mojave, or maybe it’s a direct sequel to Fallout 4, and connects somehow to Boston. Heck, we could even go back to the origins, and the world of isometric Fallout and Fallout 2. With Starfield still relatively close in the rearview mirror, and The Elder Scrolls 6 seemingly in the works, Bethesda has a lot going on. Fallout 5 news remains sparse. One studio legend however offers some insight into the development process and potential waiting time of the apocalypse RPG game.

The Fallout 5 release date is coming, one day. One of the defining and most-loved RPG games in history, it’s unthinkable that Bethesda would let this one lapse for too long. Nevertheless, it’s now nine years since the release of Fallout 4, and 14 years since New Vegas. Fallout 76 remains a welcome addition to the apocalyptic canon, especially given the overhauls and improvements over the years, but Fallout 5 is the one we’re all waiting to play. Emil Pagliarulo, writing director on Starfield, lead designer on Fallout 4, and senior designer on Skyrim, offers some perspective on FO5’s production.

“It’s a good question,” Pagliarulo says, in response to a Bethesda fan who asks what occupies the majority of the production time on a new game, and how this relates to Fallout 5. “A complicated question. Not specific to any of our games, but development times can vary for a variety of reasons. On Starfield, we spent a lot of time updating and developing tech. We also paused for a bit to assist with Fallout 76.

“At the end of the day, though, it always comes down to that most important resource of all – people. As with any dev team, we have talented folks who need time to make great stuff. So we can’t do everything at once. Institute scientists are hard at work on cloning initiatives!”

Fallout games are huge. Fallout 5, which will presumably build on the scale and scope of New Vegas, FO4, et al, is almost certainly going to be even bigger. Given that precedent, it’s no wonder Bethesda requires a large amount of talented developers to bring development to fruition. It’s a difficult wait – we’re all eager to play a new Fallout – but game makers need time and patience to do things right.

You can ease the anticipation for FO5 with some of the other best games like Fallout. Alternatively, return to the Commonwealth with our refreshed and revised list of the best Fallout 4 mods for 2024.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.