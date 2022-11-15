Fallout 76 live-action film looks like it was made by Bethesda

A new Fallout 76 live-action film trailer captures the world of the Bethesda RPG game so perfectly it looks like the Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Starfield studio has produced the movie itself, with details from the Pip-Boy to the Vault suits, weapons and holotapes helping to build an impression of what the Amazon Fallout show could look like.

Available to watch now, the Fallout 76 live-action concept trailer is created by YouTube channel Infectious Designer, and the team has seemingly gone to enormous lengths to reproduce the world and style of our beloved apocalypse shooter.

It opens with a bright-red Nuka Cola truck, arriving at a suburban house staffed by a Codsworth-style Mr. Handy robot. From there, things go drastically downhill, as the bombs drop and we cut to various survivors carrying laser rifles and wearing Vault suits, scrounging through the Appalachian wasteland.

Power armour, plasma rifles, the dull-green glow of the Pip-Boy screen – Infectious Designer has done a fantastic job of making the movie look faithful to the Fallout universe, and there are stacks of little visual easter eggs buried throughout the trailer. I wdon’t ant to spoil them all, but I especially like the Blast Radius board game, tucked behind the TV in the opening sequence.

The film comes four years after the initially troubled launch of Fallout 76, with Infectious Designer dedicating the movie to “the bloodied wanderers who found beauty in a broken world”.

“I get it,” the channel says. “Fallout 76 had a rough launch, but it doesn’t discount the memorable experience of stepping out of Vault 76 for the first time and exploring the Appalachian wasteland with friends. Exploring, building and pausing to take an epic photo amongst the chaos was fun. The world was beautiful and the adventures were abundant if you were willing to look for it. There’s definitely something S.P.E.C.I.A.L about this game. This video is the manifestation of the inspiration I found.”

There’s no mention of whether the trailer might get expanded into a full-length film project, but it certainly gives a glimpse of what the Fallout Amazon series may look like when it supposedly launches in mid 2023.

