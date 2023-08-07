The Fallout Deathclaw remains one of the most fearsome enemies in all RPG games. Big, fast, terrifying to look at, and able to kill you in just a couple of slashes, the iconic bipedal reptile is the scourge of Fallout 3, New Vegas, and Fallout 4 players, turning every journey through Bethesda’s wastelands into a petrifying dance with death. Now, as we await both the Starfield release date and the Fallout 5 release date, the creator of the Deathclaw for both FO3 and FO4 comments on a very different side of the fandom. Turns out not everyone is afraid of the Deathclaw. Quite the opposite, in fact.

I don’t think I need to quote the exact number, but we all know the old saying: if you can imagine it, then, erm, an adults-only illustration of it probably exists. I’m paraphrasing there, but for the sake of further clarity, the Deathclaw, despite its mean reputation, has inspired a certain subgenre of Fallout fan art. There is, in case you weren’t aware, such a thing as the sexy Deathclaw, the hot Deathclaw. And one of the creature’s creators is both amazed and concerned regarding its widespread popularity.

Responding to a recent post which parodies the existence of Deathclaw…art, Jonah Lobe, a visual artist whose credits include the Elder Scrolls series, the System Shock remake, and designing the versions of the Deathclaw for both Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, says they are “impressed” and “horrified.”

“As the creator of the Deathclaw, I’ve been silently impressed [and] horrified at the sheer tonnage of Deathclaw porn out there,” Lobe writes. The artist also responds to fan who comments on the Deathclaw’s scariness. “Making you **** your pants was my job,” Lobe says, “so I’m glad we could make it happen.”

I suppose it isn’t every day that you succeed in creating something that’s both terrifying and, well, apparently titillating in equal measure, so Lobe and the creators of Fallout should feel immensely proud, even if they are surprised by some of the responses. Perhaps the Deathclaw, nightmare of the wastes, is just painfully misunderstood. War never changes, but can love?

If you’re a big Deathclaw fan, of any kind, you might want to revitalize the Commonwealth with some of the best Fallout 4 mods for 2023. You can also try some of the other best games like Fallout available now on PC.