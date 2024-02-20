Baldur’s Gate 3’s best companion joins colossal Fallout 4 mod

The upcoming Fallout London mod for Bethesda’s RPG has netted another big-name actor, as Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion, Neil Newbon, has been added to the cast list. With the mod’s release date fast approaching, the team has released a final progress video, so you’ll want to get caught up.

With Fallout London almost here, one of the biggest Bethesda mods to date keeps looking better and better. The spin on the RPG game series and Bethesda’s Fallout 4 looks like a whole new DLC, with a familiar voice from Baldur’s Gate 3 making an appearance.

That’s right, Astarion actor and award-winner Neil Newbon will be taking on a role in Fallout London, with fellow famous faces Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy (the sixth and seventh Doctor from Doctor Who respectively) also appearing in the Fallout 4 mod. We don’t quite know who Newbon is playing yet – I doubt it’ll be another snarky vampire, but we can dream.

Newbon certainly feels “no regret” for dumping you in Baldur’s Gate 3, so maybe we’ll go two for two in Fallout London and have his NPC let us down rather gently.

We also get a look at all the different gangs coming to Fallout London in the last update video, from post-apocalyptic football hooligans to Camelot knights and Peaky Blinders cosplayers.

With Fallout London fast approaching its release on Tuesday, April 23, the FOLON team is gearing up for the final push. Just make sure you’ve got Fallout 4 installed and ready to go when the mod drops soon.

