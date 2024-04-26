New Fallout game set in Miami showcases gorgeous trailer

Fallout 5 may be a while off, and we’re still waiting on Fallout London after its unfortunate delay, but there’s plenty to enjoy from the apocalyptic, RPG series. The Fallout 4 next-gen upgrade is here, New Vegas is enjoying a resurgence on Steam, and the TV adaptation has bagged a second season. Even then, we’ve still got more coming. A supremely ambitious mod, set in Miami, effectively serves as an entirely new Fallout game. Picking up the Sole Survivor’s story from FO4, it just got a gorgeous new trailer.

Fallout 4 mods vary wildly in scope. In some cases, they’re minor additions or tweaks to otherwise awkward elements of the base game. In others, like Fallout London, they’re essentially standalone RPG games in their own right. The Fallout 5 release date might be a long way down the road, but modders and fans of the apocalypse shooter are keeping very busy in the meantime. Fallout Miami first broke cover all the way back in 2018. Now it has a new trailer, showing off the sunny setting for an unofficial pseudo sequel.

Following the events of Fallout 4, the Sole Survivor departs the Commonwealth and heads to Florida on the promise of a well-paid new job. What they find is a distorted, irradiated version of the once-beautiful Miami Beach, complete with new quests, new monsters, an original cast of characters and companions, and a totally fresh take on the Fallout formula. You can check out the new trailer below:

Originally conceived by the modder ‘Mika999,’ Fallout Miami is now being developed by a small team of level designers and artists. Neon lights, adobe architecture, and freak weather events add a whole-new visual style to the Fallout world, combined with the series’ trademark nuclear horror and dark humor. Mutated, flesh-eating flamingos? Sign me up.

Elsewhere in the wastes, the team behind Fallout London says it may have to release the fan game anyway, despite initially planning to hold it back and adapt it for the new Fallout 4 next-gen upgrade.

