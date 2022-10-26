Fallout: New Vegas was nearly just an expansion, Bethesda reveal

As far as spin-offs go, Fallout: New Vegas might just be the best there is. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment after the success of the Bethesda RPG game Fallout 3, New Vegas aimed to capitalise on the revived Fallout open-world game brand, and it’s safe to say it succeeded. Widely regarded as one of, if not, the best entry in the series due to its world building, writing, and characters, could you imagine a world where Fallout: New Vegas wasn’t a fully released game? Well that was almost the case.

We’ve known for a long time that Bethesda knew it could trust Obsidian, which had staff from Black Isle Studios (the original Fallout developer) on the team, with the series, but only now have we learned that the original scope was much smaller than what we ended up getting in the end.

In another one of the Fallout 25th anniversary retrospective videos, this time focused on Fallout: New Vegas, series director Todd Howard talked about how the spin-off was born.

“We had finished Fallout 3, and we’re always going into the next project even before that one comes out, and so we had started Skyrim, which everybody knows, and then Fallout 3 comes out and it’s a really big hit for the company and they’re like ‘okay so what’s the follow up?’” explains Howard in the video.

“There was a push, ‘we have this [Fallout 3] now, we made it successful, let’s not let the chance pass by we should do a big expansion pack or something like that?’” he added. “We knew the folks at Obsidian and it was sort of an immediate ‘there’s only one group that we would really want to do this,’ and it actually started as a big expansion pack for Fallout 3 [but] I felt really strongly [that] it should be its own game.”

You can find the video on the Bethesda game Studios Twitter, which goes into even more detail about the development of Fallout: New Vegas. There’s talk of sharing resources, how New Vegas didn’t want to deviate too much from 3, and what could be new and unique for the series at the same time.

