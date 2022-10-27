Prime Gaming’s free games for November include the best Fallout

The Prime Gaming free games for November have been revealed, and there are some absolute bangers on offer for Prime subscribers. Those with a penchant for RPG games, racing games, puzzle games, and more should find something for them, especially if they’re a fan of the Fallout series.

The exact date these games will start being available in November remains to be seen, and we’ve got the confirmed November Prime Gaming free games and extra content. The biggest (and best) game on the list has to be Fallout: New Vegas, the RPG game spin-off from Fallout 3 developed by Obsidian Entertainment.

Not only that, this version of Fallout: New Vegas is the Ultimate Edition, which means it comes with four major story DLCs, and a number of add-on packs that feature extra items, weapons, and armour choices as well.

November’s Prime gaming free games

Fallout: New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Facility 47

WRC 9

Etherborn

Whispering Willows

Last Day of June

We also know about the Prime gaming free DLC as well, as an exclusive Prime Gaming League of Legends Esports Emote will be up for grabs, alongside a grand prize pack filled with “League of Legends goodies” as well.

This means you’re quickly running out of time to redeem the Prime Gaming October free games then, so be sure to redeem the likes of strategy game Total War: Warhammer II, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and Fallout 76.

You can head over to Prime Gaming to claim your games if you’re a member, or you can check out our picks of the best free games on PC at the moment instead.