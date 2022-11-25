Fallout-like isometric RPG game coming to Steam, inspired by Fallout 2

A new Fallout-styled RPG game, inspired by the isometric, Black Isle classics like Fallout 2, is coming to Steam, paying loving homage to the open-world series later developed by Bethesda and Obsidian.

Space Wreck offers an open-ended character creator, similar to Fallout: New Vegas, and allows for players to complete quests in multiple different ways. In classic RPG fashion, the entire game can be completed without killing anyone, and it’s framed with gorgeous, semi-2D graphics, from the isometric perspective familiar to fans of great old games like Fallout 2 and the original Syndicate.

With turn-based combat and a choice system whereby everything you do will impact the world, Space Wreck is billed as having an “extreme focus on role-playing,” with developer Pahris Entertainment describing the game as “inch wide, miles deep; an intentionally short yet surprisingly deep and branching adventure with multiple gameplay styles.” Play as an explorer, a diplomat, or in the curt words of the Space Wreck trailer, “just a jerk.” The world looks full and detailed, but how you interact with it, seemingly, is completely down to you.

Set aboard a variety of different space stations and intergalactic habitats, your quests seem to focus on obtaining resources and parts to repair ageing machinery. There’s hacking, dialogue choices, and a sharp retro-futuristic aesthetic harkening back to the original Fallout, but also more modern RPGs like Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds. A Fallout-style game set in space? Sounds like the perfect distraction as we look forward to the Starfield release date. Space Wreck is released on December 5, but you can play the demo now on Steam.

