Bethesda reveals huge Fallout Anthology collection ahead of TV series

If getting a Fallout TV series from Amazon Prime wasn’t enough for fans to chew on, there is now a mammoth seven-game collection to coincide with the show’s release. Bethesda’s Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology launches on April 11, 2024, and it looks like a wonderful deal.

The collection includes Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, and Fallout 76.

Loyal players and gamers new to the wastelands alike will walk the franchise’s janky unforgettable landscapes, blast massive irradiated cockroaches, and scrounge for used gear in the RPG games.

Inspired by Fallout 76’s in-game perk cards, S.P.E.C.I.A.L. contains seven collectible Vaultboy cards stored in a playful mini-nuke complete with “audible bomb” sound effects, because that definitely won’t scare your neighbors.

Each card is printed with a PC game code that can be redeemed on Steam by logging into your account and entering the product code. No physical discs are included. In the official announcement, Bethesda encourages fans to visit their local retailers for preorders. If you’re in the US or Canada, you can also order it directly from them online.

It’s great to see modern GOTY titles like Fallout 4 mixed in with the old games, and if you have an unacquainted friend eager to explore this fictional universe, S.P.E.C.I.A.L. would be a fantastic way to help them dive in. If that fresh-faced friend doesn’t exist, well, you’ll just have to head back into the fray yourself — not a bad deal while we wait for the Fallout 5 release date.

If you can’t wait to get started, let us remind you that Fallout is free for Prime Gaming subscribers this month so you can grab that deal while you can.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.