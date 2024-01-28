Get seven of the best PC games ever for the price of one

You can grab up to seven of the best PC Games ever for the price of one for a few days, with options including Control, Disco Elysium, Death Stranding, and a whole lot more.

Some of the best PC games of the modern era are available in the Fanatical bundle, with the likes of Control, The Forgotten City, and Resident Evil 3 making the cut. So if you’ve not played any of them, or just need to round out your Steam collection of big games, you’ll want to take a look at what’s on offer.

Bundle prices range depending on whether you’re buying two, three, five, or seven Steam keys, so you don’t need to max out. The bundle is available until Wednesday, January 31.

Fanatical build your own collection bundle

Below you’ll find the 28 games you can choose from for the bundle, and you can choose up to seven for a payment of $47.99 / £47.99.

Death Stranding Directors Cut

Control Ultimate Edition

Disco Elysium

Resident Evil 3

A Plague Tale Innocence

Ghostrunner

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night

The Forgotten City

Hammerwatch 2 (sold out at time of publication)

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Fallout 76 The Pitt Deluxe Edition

Dysmantle

Ghostwire Tokyo

Pheonix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Double Dragon Gaiden Rise of the Dragons

Necromunda Hired Gun

Ship of Fools

Spin Rhythm XD

Gordian Quest

The Entropy Centre

GreedFall

Homebody

Sprawl

Bzzzt

Sunday Gold

MechWarrior 5 (sold out at time of publication)

Chernobylite (sold out at time of publication)

