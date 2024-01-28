Get seven of the best PC games ever for the price of one

This bundle of Steam games lets you choose up to seven of the best PC games for the price of one, with over triple that to choose from.

Fanatical build your own bundle
Control 

You can grab up to seven of the best PC Games ever for the price of one for a few days, with options including Control, Disco Elysium, Death Stranding, and a whole lot more.

Some of the best PC games of the modern era are available in the Fanatical bundle, with the likes of Control, The Forgotten City, and Resident Evil 3 making the cut. So if you’ve not played any of them, or just need to round out your Steam collection of big games, you’ll want to take a look at what’s on offer.

Bundle prices range depending on whether you’re buying two, three, five, or seven Steam keys, so you don’t need to max out. The bundle is available until Wednesday, January 31.

Fanatical build your own collection bundle

Below you’ll find the 28 games you can choose from for the bundle, and you can choose up to seven for a payment of $47.99 / £47.99.

  • Death Stranding Directors Cut
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Disco Elysium
  • Resident Evil 3
  • A Plague Tale Innocence
  • Ghostrunner
  • Bloodstained Ritual of the Night
  • The Forgotten City
  • Hammerwatch 2 (sold out at time of publication)
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • Fallout 76 The Pitt Deluxe Edition
  • Dysmantle
  • Ghostwire Tokyo
  • Pheonix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy
  • Shantae and the Seven Sirens
  • Double Dragon Gaiden Rise of the Dragons
  • Necromunda Hired Gun
  • Ship of Fools
  • Spin Rhythm XD
  • Gordian Quest
  • The Entropy Centre
  • GreedFall
  • Homebody
  • Sprawl
  • Bzzzt
  • Sunday Gold
  • MechWarrior 5 (sold out at time of publication)
  • Chernobylite (sold out at time of publication)

