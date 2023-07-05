Snag 20 indie games worth over $300 for just $10 right now

Indie games offer some of the best videogame experiences out there, often at a much cheaper price than triple-A games, so what if a Fanatical Steam sale offered you 20 indies so cheap you’d just have to take a look? Well, we’ve got just that for you, with this incredible indie game sale.

You can choose between any of 20 games for the Fanatical bundle, which will be added to your Steam library if you want even more great deals with the Steam Summer Sale still ongoing.

One game will cost $1, five will cost $3, and ten will set you back just $5. The focus is on indies, so give each of the 20 a look and you might just find your new favorite game, who knows? The deal coincides with July 4, but it’s unclear how long it will last.

Fanatical $5 indie games bundle

With 20 games available there’s a fair amount to pick from, so we’ve listed every choice from the sale below.

What Lies in the Multiverse

Redout Enhanced Edition

Redout Space Assault

Styx Shards of Darkness

Styx Master of Shadows

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw

Don’t Be Afraid

Samudra

Jetboard Joust

Battle Royale Tycoon

Super Night Riders

GemCraft Frostborn Wrath

The Pit Osmium Edition

Hyper Knights

80’s Overdrive

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

Cook, Serve, Delicious double pack

Rebel Galaxy

In Between

While most of these games are in the Steam sale on their own, this Fanatical bundle is the best way to grab a handful of them at a massive discount. If each game was full price, you’d be getting a good chunk of a library worth over $300. We tested it out, and you can easily select all 20 games and get two bundles worth $5, meaning you can snag $300 worth of full-priced games for just $10.

