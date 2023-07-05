Snag 20 indie games worth over $300 for just $10 right now

This Fanatical indie game Steam sale is offering up 20 games worth over $300 for just $10, but you can also pick just a couple games for a great price too.

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Indie games offer some of the best videogame experiences out there, often at a much cheaper price than triple-A games, so what if a Fanatical Steam sale offered you 20 indies so cheap you’d just have to take a look? Well, we’ve got just that for you, with this incredible indie game sale.

You can choose between any of 20 games for the Fanatical bundle, which will be added to your Steam library if you want even more great deals with the Steam Summer Sale still ongoing.

One game will cost $1, five will cost $3, and ten will set you back just $5. The focus is on indies, so give each of the 20 a look and you might just find your new favorite game, who knows? The deal coincides with July 4, but it’s unclear how long it will last.

Fanatical $5 indie games bundle

With 20 games available there’s a fair amount to pick from, so we’ve listed every choice from the sale below.

  • What Lies in the Multiverse
  • Redout Enhanced Edition
  • Redout Space Assault
  • Styx Shards of Darkness
  • Styx Master of Shadows
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2
  • Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
  • Don’t Be Afraid
  • Samudra
  • Jetboard Joust
  • Battle Royale Tycoon
  • Super Night Riders
  • GemCraft Frostborn Wrath
  • The Pit Osmium Edition
  • Hyper Knights
  • 80’s Overdrive
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious double pack
  • Rebel Galaxy
  • In Between

While most of these games are in the Steam sale on their own, this Fanatical bundle is the best way to grab a handful of them at a massive discount. If each game was full price, you’d be getting a good chunk of a library worth over $300. We tested it out, and you can easily select all 20 games and get two bundles worth $5, meaning you can snag $300 worth of full-priced games for just $10.

