Grab these Steam Summer Sale deals before they’re gone

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the Steam Summer Sale. This year has some of the biggest deals on Valve’s platform yet, from massive RPG games to the Steam Deck console itself, so ready your wallets as Steam is coming for them. Not one genre was left untouched, with everything discounted whether it be an indie adventure game or a massively-multiplayer online game. All of these options can make the storefront feel confusing as you struggle to the best sales.

Now that the Steam Summer Sale has arrived, you may be looking at your computer in awe trying to figure out which deals to snatch up first. Worry not, as we have you covered here with a look at some of the best discounts on offer. If you want a massive open-world game to explore, then Elden Ring is a safe bet. From its stunning visuals to its immersive story, you’re sure to put in a good few hours while playing it. You can grab it on Steam right now for 30% off, dropping its price to $41.99 / £34.99.

If you love Elden Ring’s massive bosses, then you may also be interested in Monster Hunter Rise. The iconic monster-hunting multiplayer game features fearsome enemies and rewarding loot. You can grab Monster Hunter Rise on Steam right now for 60% off, at just $15.99 / £13.19. Alternatively, check out Wo Long Fallen Dynasty for another great game like Dark Souls. This dark fantasy features intense combat and a drama-packed story, all for 25% off right now at $44.99 / £41.24.

If playing multiplayer games is more your style, then something like Sea of Thieves may be worth a look. You get to dominate the rough seas as a pirate with your friends on a customizable ship, what more convincing could one need? It’s 50% off at just $19.99 / £17.49. If you want to see some other great Steam Summer Sale deals, like Cyberpunk 2077’s 50% off price at $29.99 / £24.99, have a look below for our quick round-up.

Steam Summer Sale deals

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 – $38.49 / £32.99 at -45%

at Cities Skylines – $8.99 / £7.49 at -70%

at Civilization 6 – $5.99 / £4.99 at -90%

at -90% Dead by Daylight – $7.99 / £5.99 at -60%

at -60% Dead Space – $41.99 / £34.99 at -30%

at -30% Deathloop – $14.99 / £12.49 at -75%

at Deep Rock Galactic – $9.89 / £8.24 at -67%

at -67% Dredge – $19.99 / £17.59 at -20%

at Grand Theft Auto 5 – $14.99 / £14.99 at -63%

at -63% Hogwarts Legacy – $47.99 / £39.99 at -20%

at -20% Only Up! – $6.99 / £5.95 at -30%

at -30% PowerWash Simulator – $19.99 / £15.99 at -20%

at Stardew Valley – $9.89 / £7.25 at -34%

at -34% Star Wars Jedi Survivor – $52.49 / £44.99 at -25%

at Stellaris – $9.99 / £8.74 at -75%

at -75% Terraria – $4.99 / £3.49 at -50%

If you want a new handheld console, then you can also get the Steam Deck for up to 20%.

Steam Deck (64gb) – $359 / £314 at -10%

at -10% Steam Deck (256gb) – $450 / £390 at -15%

at -15% Steam Deck (512gb) – $519 / £455 at -20%

Find all of these deals and many more on Steam’s storefront here. The Steam Summer Sale runs from Thursday, June 29 to Thursday, July 13, 2023. It ends at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm AEST, so make sure to pick out your favorites before it’s too late.

If you love PC gaming as much as we do, be sure to check out some of Steam Next Fest’s great demos. You can also browse through a few of the best free PC games that are available to play right now. After all, there’s no sale like a 100% off discount, right?