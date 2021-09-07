The best Far Cry game is now free-to-keep

While we’re still over here trying to convince Ubisoft that Far Cry 1’s Trigens were a good idea actually, the game that set the modern tone for the series is now free-to-keep. Sure, Far Cry 3 may have put us on a track of too-edgy storytelling and an overreliance on charismatic villains, but it also brought us a tradition of creative mission design and satisfying loops of exploration and combat. If you missed out before, it’s still worth going back.

You can grab the PC version of Far Cry 3 through Ubisoft Connect (that’s the rebranded name for Uplay, if you’ve been out of the loop) right now. The giveaway lasts until Friday, September 10 at 11:30 PDT, or Saturday, September 11 at 2:30am EDT / 7:30am BST. Once you claim the game, it’ll remain in your library forever, just as if you’d bought it for cash.

Far Cry 3 ditched both the sci-fi cheese of the original and the Heart of Darkness vibes of FC2 in favour of the gritty, high-octane action of an early Michael Bay film. It’s perhaps best known for introducing the world to Vaas, who ensured that the world would never define ‘insanity’ correctly again.

It also has a mission where you set fire to a marijuana field and get really high in the middle of the shootout, so that’s fun.

For more FPS games or free PC games, you can follow those respective links.