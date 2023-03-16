Far Cry 5 will temporarily be a free game, followed by an 85% discount

If you like free games, and the opportunity to try some of the biggest triple-A releases before you buy, Far Cry 5, the expansive open-world shooter from Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six creator Ubisoft, will soon be available for absolutely nothing, with a hefty 85% discount following once the limited-time free period comes to a close.

Far Cry 5 will be free to play via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store from March 23 to March 27. As noted in our Far Cry 5 review, it’s one of the stronger entries in the open-world shooter series, mixing spectacular action with some novel storytelling. The entire base game will be available during this time so, if you can put your nose to the sandbox game grindstone, you might be able to explore the entirety of the 2018 FPS without having to spend a single penny.

Alternatively, if you want to take it slower, once the trial period comes to a close, Far Cry 5 will be 85% off on – once again – both the Ubisoft and Epic Games Stores. The full pricing plan is yet to be revealed by Ubisoft, but Far Cry 5 is currently listed at $59.99 USD (£49.99 GBP). 85% off means Far Cry 5 could be available for as little as $8.99 USD (£7.49 GBP) so if you haven’t tried Far Cry 5 out yet, this is the perfect chance.

You can find Far Cry 5 at either the Ubisoft Store or the Epic Games Store, but remember, the free weekend doesn’t kick off until March 23, with the discount to follow after. However, if you can’t wait until then, Far Cry 5 is currently on sale for $8.99 USD (£7.49 GBP) on Steam.

You might want to try some other great FPS games instead, or maybe some of the best free Steam games. We can also point you to all the best upcoming games heading your way in 2023.