Far Cry 6 amigos – which companions can you recruit?

Looking for more information on the Far Cry 6 companions? When the Far Cry 6 release date arrives, and you become part of the revolution in Yara seeking liberation from the Castillo family, you won’t travel across the island’s jungles, beaches, and cities alone.

Like the Guns for Hire and Fangs for Hire system in previous games, companions are available in Far Cry 6. Known as amigos, these animals can be called upon to assist you in battle, alongside the powerful Far Cry 6 weapons at your disposal.

There are five Far Cry 6 amigos that we know of that are unlocked throughout the campaign. Each of them has a unique way to help you out in battle. They also all have abilities that can be unlocked to improve their combat skills – we’ll let you know as soon as we find out exactly what these do, but they appear to be unlocked as you use the amigo in battle. We don’t know everything about the Far Cry 6 amigos yet, but here’s all the information we have so far.

Far Cry 6 amigos

These are all the Far Cry 6 amigos we know of at the moment.

Guapo

Guapo is a croc in a shirt who will munch on your enemies for you with his big toothy grin. You meet him after you speak to Juan at the bar in Armonia.

Combat amigo

Ancient Survivor – “There’s a reason Guapo’s kin never went extinct. He passively recovers health to keep fighting and self-revives after being downed in combat.”

Body Regulation – Guapo automatically regenerates health during combat. Unlocked after he has revived himself five times

– Guapo automatically regenerates health during combat. Unlocked after he has revived himself five times Cornered Beast – Guapo is more resistant to damage when his health is below 50%. Unlocked once he has regenerated 3,000 health in combat

– Guapo is more resistant to damage when his health is below 50%. Unlocked once he has regenerated 3,000 health in combat Reptile Metabolism – Guapo’s auto-revive restores 90% of health. Unlocked after Guapo eliminates 50 targets

Chorizo

Chorizo is a positively adorable little weiner dog with a mobility aid to help him get around – he’s so cute, in fact, that enemies will be distracted by him, allowing you to sneak behind them.

Stealth amigo

Attention-Seeker – “Chorizo will use his irresistible charm to distract enemies so you can sneak past for surprise attacks.”

Bloodhound – tags nearby crafting materials. Unlocked after distracting ten enemies with Chorizo

– tags nearby crafting materials. Unlocked after distracting ten enemies with Chorizo Yes, you can – you can pet Chorizo and get extra health regen. Unlocked after tagging 36 loot containers with Chorizo

– you can pet Chorizo and get extra health regen. Unlocked after tagging 36 loot containers with Chorizo Keen senses – Chorizo will occasionally dig up resources. Unlocked after using Chorizo’s healing ability 50 times

Chicharrón

He’s a spiky rooster with an attitude, and can be recruited by completing the Yaran Story ‘Wingman’ at the Álvarez Farm.

Combat amigo

Angry Bird – “Chicharrón’s lust for battle cannot be sated. He slingshots himself to the enemy from a distance.”

Roid Rage

Angrier Bird

Chicken Feet

Boom Boom

We’re not sure who Boom Boom is, but the silhouette shows a dog with a folded ear, a bit like Boomer from Far Cry 5. He’s a stealth amigo, and can be unlocked by completing the Yaran Story ‘Boom or Bust’ at the Villa Judía hotel.

Oluso

Oluso appears to be a big cat of some kind, possibly a panther. He’s also a stealth amigo, and is unlocked by completing the Yaran Story ‘Triada Blessings’ at the Oluwa Cave.

There has been some speculation over a few animal companions that appear in premium content packs – a white panther called Champagne who appears in the Vice Pack that comes with the Ultimate edition, and a robotic dog called K-9000 in the Season Pass that comes with the Gold Edition and above. These may simply be cosmetic skins for Oluso and Boom Boom respectively, or they may be different amigos entirely – we’ll update this page when we know more.