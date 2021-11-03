Far Cry 6 update removes a mission that was “accidentally released too early”

The patch notes for Far Cry 6’s latest patch, Title Update 2, have arrived. Alongside a bunch of gameplay and quality-of-life tweaks, and a round of bug fixes, the update brings a rather surprising change: it’s removed one of the action-adventure game’s missions, but that’s because it was launched a bit earlier than planned.

“This update includes bug fixes, performance improvements, and upcoming content that will release in the coming weeks,” Ubisoft community manager UbiKoality posts in the game’s ‘news and announcements’ hub. “This update also removes the Dani and Danny vs Everybody mission as it was accidentally released too early,” the post explains, adding that the studio “look[s] forward to players checking out the final version in the future”.

Similarly, on Twitter, Ubisoft explains that the mission accidentally released early “is a work-in-progress”, and apologises for any confusion, adding that it’ll “follow up shortly with more information”. It looks like we know roughly when the fully-complete mission will be released, though, as Far Cry 6’s post-launch content roadmap lists Danny and Dani vs Everybody as a free crossover mission coming up sometime this December.

Here’s the roadmap in case you’re keen to see what’s ahead for the new PC game:

Here’s a trailer to give you a flavour of what’s coming to Far Cry 6 post-launch:

The Title Update 2 patch size is given as “54GB plus 47GB for HD Texture Pack” for PC players in the patch notes. The new mission that has been added with the update – and which will become available on November 9 – is a new special operation called Los Tres Santos. New daily and weekly challenges have also been added with the patch.

If you’re yet to give the game a whirl, you might want to check out our Far Cry 6 review to give you an idea of what it’s all about.