Ubisoft will have another E3-style press conference in September

Ubisoft Forward provided us fresh looks at games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Far Cry 6 earlier this month. But there are still numerous games on the publisher’s docket that didn’t make an appearance at the show, like Rainbow Six Quarantine and Gods & Monsters. The publisher has now confirmed a second Ubisoft Forward event for September.

“The Ubisoft Forward event outperformed versus our expectations,” Ubisoft chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet says in today’s financial conference call. “The live event generated historic viewership, with record high peak concurrent views and average view time above last year’s levels on all platforms and channels.” Last year’s event would’ve been E3 – so clearly Ubisoft doesn’t need the pomp and circumstance of the event to draw in viewers.

While Ubisoft has confirmed a new Forward event in September as part of its financial report, the publisher has not confirmed which games will be showcased during the event. The event will precede the Watch Dogs Legion release date, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date, and Far Cry 6 release date, so we can safely expect additional content on those games at the showcase.

Of course, Ubisoft also spent quite a bit of time reiterating its approach to address company culture in response to allegations of discrimination and abuse.

In a press release, CEO Yves Guillemot says “I am determined to make profound changes in order to improve and strengthen our corporate culture. We already have acted swiftly and firmly, announcing and introducing large-scale initiatives intended to transform our organization.”