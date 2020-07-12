Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date and gameplay details

Great Odin’s raven! Judging from the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla reveal, it looks like the series’ one-year hiatus was well worth the wait. It’s early doors yet, but the first official gameplay details, screenshots, and cinematic trailer have us excited to grow out our shaggiest beards, cover ourselves in tattoos, and go Templar-slaying across England.

The new Assassin’s Creed game sees you playing as either a male or female Viking named Eivor, who is leading a clan of Norse soldiers to England as they flee conflict and dwindling resources in their native Norway. Your goal is to secure your foothold in England, a land of fractured kingdoms, by leading raids for vital resources, building your village into a stronghold, and battling any Saxons who challenge them. Customisation appears to be a key feature of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – you’ll be able to fully alter the appearance of your raider from hairstyles and facial features, to tattoos and how your longship looks.

Join us as we break down everything you need to know about this Viking Assassin’s Creed, from the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date, to what we know about the combat and map.

What is the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date?

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date is November 17, 2020.

This was revealed on an official Assassin’s Creed Italian Instagram post, which has subsequently been deleted.

Where can you get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming to Windows PC exclusively on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. There’s no mention of an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Steam release there, so it looks like PC players will have to head to Uplay or the Epic Games Store for this one.

Where is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla set?

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla setting is England during the ninth century. Your clan of Viking raiders is fleeing Norway in search of richer lands and arrive on the shores of England at a time where the land is divided into Saxon kingdoms. This is known as the Heptarchy, and describes the period where Anglo-Saxon England was made up of seven kingdoms: Northumbria, Mercia, East Anglia, Essex, Wessex, Sussex, and Kent.

The villain we’re shown in the cinematic trailer is King Aelfred of Wessex, so it’s possible that the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map will be based largely on England’s south coast and will see players forging a path into Wessex as they beat back Aelfred’s forces. Of course it’s possible that the map will merely be a scaled down version of England.

If you watch the video above you’ll get a few more details about the Valhalla map. The main revelations are that the main story of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla begins in 873 AD and that the map will include Wessex, Mercia, Northumbria, and East Anglia. In an interview with BBC Click, Valhalla director Ashraf Ismail also says you’ll also spend a considerable amount of time in Norway, and that you’ll be able to explore UK cities like London, York, and Winchester.

Who is Eivor?

Eivor is the main protagonist in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Players can choose whether they want to play as male or female Eivor at the start of the game, which is slightly different from Odyssey where the choice between Kassandra and Alexios represented two different backstories. It appears that Eivor has more of a blank slate, so it will be interesting to see how Ubisoft ties in Eivor’s crew of Viking raiders to the Assassin’s Creed.

Is there any Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay?

Finally, yes.

We’ve had a much better look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay thanks to the Ubisoft Forward gameplay trailer posted above, but it’s far from a proper showcase of how the game will actually look when you’re playing it.

So, what can we glean from this? A few neat details can be spotted. For example, we see a massive siege battle using siege engines and battering rams. We also get a few glimpses of combat, including a beautiful throwing axe pirouette and a more simple goring dive Eivor makes to take down an enemy. We also see a raven flying overhead, which suggests this will be our aerial companion in Valhalla.

As for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay details. We assume you’ll still be doing lots of sneaking and, well, assassinating – and Ubisoft has confirmed the return of social stealth – but in addition to this Ubisoft has confirmed you’ll now be able to dual-wield weapons, build your Viking village up from humble beginnings, and take your soldiers out on raids in your longship.

Ubisoft says you’ll be able to launch massive assaults against Saxon troops and fortresses throughout England and construct and upgrade buildings that allow for deep customisation, including a barracks, blacksmith, tattoo parlor, and more. We can see some of these tattoos in the gameplay trailer.

You’ll also be able to do more relaxing activities like hunting, fishing, drinking games, and more, which should be a welcome change of pace.

We’ve also heard that you’ll be able to take part in Viking rap battles in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, or Flyting if you want to use the correct term. There are even sagas written about Flyting between gods. So, in certain situations you may find yourself insulted by someone, you can engage in a rhythmic insult contest, picking the right word to insult your opposite, but also one that fits with the rhythm.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailers

Here’s the first Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer:

Expect more details on what’s next for the Assassin’s Creed universe soon.

