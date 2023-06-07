Farming Simulator is getting PvP, this is no joke

If you clicked on this article to see if Farming Simulator 22 truly is receiving PvP modes, you will be delighted to learn that it is indeed no joke. Two new tournament-inspired competitive modes are coming to the farming game, meaning that we can go head-to-head against one another while the cows and pigs graze nearby. If you thought that Farming Simulator 22 was done receiving content, you were sorely mistaken as these new PvP modes are sure to breathe new life into the usually stress-free game.

Get ready to experience the thrill of stacking hay bales as quickly as you can, as one of the multiplayer modes coming with the addition of PvP to Farming Simulator involves players competing to see who can get the most done the fastest. Up to six players can compete against one another, with three being allocated to either of the two teams.

The same can be said about the other new PvP mode, known as the arena. In this one, you compete against an identical farm and its farmers to harvest the most wheat, press the most hay bales, and deliver them all to a barn in the fastest fashion. You can also grab power-ups throughout the map as you play each match, which makes it feel almost like a Super Mario minigame to me. You know the ones I’m talking about—drive around with some balloons on your Kart and pick coins up.

The two PvP modes in Farming Simulator also start off by letting players pick and ban as they would in other competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends. Throughout every match, you can gain bonuses for completing different tasks, like bringing grain over to a silo or taking hay bales to the second floor of a barn rather than leaving them at the door.

All of this is available in-game right now, so load up your tractor and get driving! The two competitive modes come with Farming Simulator 22’s 1.10 patch, so all you need to do is update your game on Steam if it hasn’t already done so automatically. I hope the PvP works out well and that both the hay bale stacking and arena modes run smoothly, seeing as multiplayer as a whole has had its performance issues.

If you love to sit back and relax when you play games, be sure to check out some of our favorite sandbox games. They are sure to give you a good few chill hours of gameplay. You can also browse through some other great simulation games if the sim genre is your jam.