Is FIFA 23 crossplay or cross-platform?

Excited about FIFA 23 crossplay? After years of waiting, it looks like FIFA 23 is going to support cross-platform play for the first time at zlaunch. EA has been hesitant to add this must-requested feature to their sports games, but this might be the year everything changes. EA ran a FIFA 22 crossplay functionality test back in May, giving current generation console owners the chance to play against a new set of opponents.

While we don’t have any official confirmation just yet whether cross-platform play is coming to FIFA 23, EA’s FIFA 22 crossplay test suggests they’re trialling the feature so they can introduce FIFA 23 crossplay to players later this year. FIFA’s crossplay support doesn’t end there, as there have been rumours about a shared transfer market across all platforms too when it comes to Ultimate Team.

What modes will FIFA 23 crossplay support?

It’s worth noting that the FIFA 22 crossplay functionality test was only in place for two game modes: Online Seasons and Online Friendlies. There’s no telling whether this is going to extend to modes such as Pro Clubs, Weekend League, or the flagship FIFA offering, Ultimate Team.

Known leaker, Tom Henderson, has confirmed that FIFA 23 crossplay brings together “the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms together for all of the title’s game modes”. This implies the PC version of FIFA 23 is going to be upgraded to the current generation version.

Opting in/out of #FIFA22 Cross-play test functionality can differ depending on which console you are using. Our FIFA Producer, Delaney Leatherdale has the details on how to opt in/out on both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TammpTF9It — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) May 5, 2022

With the ongoing chip shortage, current generation consoles haven’t been readily available since they launched at the end of 2020. Given the low number of players in Pro Clubs, we would be extremely surprised if EA chose not to combine the player bases. By merging the communities together, it would allow both sets of players to get into matches faster.

Can PC players face off against PlayStation 5 players using FIFA 23 crossplay?

The way crossplay currently works in FIFA 22 is that any platform running the last generation version of the game can play against each other. This means PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players can get into matches with random opponents or against their friends online.

Likewise, the same thing applies to the most up to date version of FIFA 22 which runs on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, and Google Stadia. There’s no word yet on whether the PC version will be on the same version of the game as last-gen or whether they’ll receive the same game as the latest consoles.

Will FIFA 23 feature a shared transfer market?

Just like the rumours about crossplay, the FIFA community has been talking about the idea of a shared transfer market for years. As it currently stands, each platform has its own transfer market with drastically different prices for the rarest cards in the game. By unifying the markets across platforms, the prices of cards would be consistent no matter what platform you’re playing on.

Since FIFA 21, the transfer markets on each platform have been shared cross-gen. For example, the PlayStation 4 shares a transfer market with the PlayStation 5. There aren’t as many PlayStation 5 FIFA players, so separating the transfer markets would make it harder to purchase cards on the new platform. There’s no telling whether the shared transfer market will be split across console generations once again, or if the market is going to unify as one across every platform.

That’s everything there is to know about FIFA 23 crossplay. If you’re looking for excellent competitive games, check out our list of the best multiplayer games to play against strong opponents. We also have a guide on the best football games if you don’t want to stray too far from FIFA.