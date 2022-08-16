FIFA 23 players who paid pennies on Epic Store can apparently keep it

FIFA 23 players who managed to buy the game practically for nothing during a recent pricing glitch on the Epic Games Store have supposedly been contacted by EA Sports confirming that they will be able to keep their copies of the upcoming football sim without having to pay any further cost.

As we previously reported, on July 21 a glitch on the Epic Games Store led to FIFA 23 being briefly priced at 4.8 Indian rupees, roughly the equivalent of $0.06 USD, or 5p in the UK. Though the glitch was quickly addressed, various players managed to purchase copies of the football sim’s Ultimate Edition for significantly less than its full retail price of $99.99 USD. Despite the discrepancy, however, EA Sports has apparently contacted players who purchased FIFA 23 during the pricing glitch, assuring them that they will be able to keep their copies of the game at no additional cost.

“A few weeks back, we scored a pretty spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at an incorrect price,” says an email allegedly sent to players by EA Sports. “It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we’ll be honouring all pre-purchases made at that price.

“We hope you love FIFA 23 — with HyperMotion2 technology, both men’s and women’s FIFA World Cups coming during the season, the addition of women’s club teams, cross-play features and more, this is our most expansive FIFA ever. We’ll see you on the pitch in September!”

PCGamesN has contacted EA Sports to verify whether the email sent to players, which was originally posted to Reddit, is legitimate, and that purchases made during the pricing glitch period will indeed be honoured. We will update this story as and when we receive a confirmation.

