FIFA 23 ratings predictions and leaks

The FIFA 23 player ratings are set to signal the end of an era. For the first time since FIFA 07, neither Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo are destined to sit atop the summit, with cover star Kylian Mbappe ready to grasp the crown as we head into EA’s last ‘FIFA’ branded sports game before the license expires next season.

In truth, it’s been coming. Both Messi and Ronaldo lost a certain spark after their 2021 moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively, despite quality individual returns. The beginning of Mbappe’s reign is likely to underline a year of pretty significant change among the top 100 rated players – though do note this doesn’t include the FIFA 23 icons or FUT Heroes. Great seasons for the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester City should be rewarded, while the numbers likely won’t be so kind for those on the other side of Manchester.

FIFA 23 ratings predictions: 100-11

Here are our predictions for the top 100 player ratings in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (this means players from men’s teams only as EA are yet to add women to FUT):

100. Raphael Varane – Manchester United, 84 (-2)

99. Mats Hummels – Dortmund, 84 (-2)

98. David Silva – Sociedad, 84 (-1)

97. Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal, 84 (+1)

96. Antoine Griezmann – Atlético Madrid, 84 (-1)

95. Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona, 84 (+1)

94. Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus, 84 (-1)

93. Serge Gnabry – Bayern Munich, 84 (-1)

92. Leroy Sane – Bayern Munich, 84 (0)

91. Luis Diaz – Liverpool, 84 (+4)

90. Péter Gulácsi – RB Leipzig, 85 (0)

89. Yann Sommer – Monchengladbach, 85 (0)

88. Mikel Oyarzabal – Sociedad, 85 (0)

87. Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid, 85 (0)

86. Kyle Walker – Manchester City, 85 (0)

85. Koke – Atletico Madrid, 85 (0)

84. Matthijs De Ligt – Bayern Munich, 85 (0)

83. Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain, 85 (0)

82. Stefan De Vrij – Inter Milan, 85 (0)

81. Jamie Vardy – Leicester City, 85 (-1)

80. Wojciech Szczęsny – Juventus, 85 (-2)

79. Lorenzo Insigne – Toronto FC, 85 (-1)

78. Diogo Jota – Liverpool, 85 (+3)

77. Joel Matip – Liverpool, 85 (+2)

76. Paul Pogba – Juventus, 85 (-2)

75. Paulo Dybala – AS Roma, 85 (-2)

74. Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan, 85 (-3)

73. Nico Barella – Inter Milan, 85 (+1)

72. Giorgio Chiellini – Los Angeles FC, 85 (-1)

71. Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich, 85 (-1)

70. Jadon Sancho – Manchester United, 85 (-2)

69. Sergio Busquets – Barcelona, 85 (-1)

68. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Barcelona, 85 (0)

67. Jordi Alba – Barcelona, 85 (-1)

66. Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid, 85 (+5)

65. Phil Foden – Manchester City, 85 (+1)

64. Mason Mount – Chelsea, 85 (+2)

63. Jorginho – Chelsea, 85 (0)

62. Theo Hernandez – AC Milan, 85 (+1)

61. Samir Handanovic – Inter Milan, 86 (0)

60. Milan Skriniar – Inter Milan, 86 (0)

59. Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan, 86 (+1)

58. Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City, 86 (+1)

57. Dani Parejo – Villarreal, 86 (0)

56. Koen Casteels – Wolfsburg, 86 (0)

55. Marcos Llorente – Atlético Madrid, 86 (0)

54. Sergej Milinković-Savić – Lazio, 86 (+1)

53. Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United, 86 (-2)

52. David Alaba – Real Madrid, 86 (+2)

51. Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool, 86 (0)

50. Thiago Silva – Chelsea, 86 (+1)

49. Edouard Mendy – Chelsea, 86 (+3)

48. David De Gea – Manchester United, 86 (+2)

47. Sergio Ramos – Paris Saint-Germain, 86 (-2)

46. Bernardo Silva – Manchester City, 87 (+1)

45. Marco Verratti – Paris Saint-Germain, 87 (0)

44. Angel Di Maria – Juventus, 87 (0)

43. Keylor Navas – Paris Saint-Germain, 87 (-1)

42. Rodri – Manchester City, 87 (+1)

41. Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain, 87 (0)

40. Aymeric Laporte – Manchester City, 87 (+1)

39. Ciro Immobile – Lazio, 87 (0)

38. Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich, 87 (0)

37. Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich, 87 (0)

36. Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona, 87 (0)

35. Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid, 87 (+4)

34. Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur, 87 (0)

33. Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City, 87 (+1)

32. Kalidou Koulibaly – Chelsea, 87 (+1)

31. Raheem Sterling – Chelsea, 87 (-1)

30. Andrew Robertson – Liverpool, 88 (+1)

29. Joao Cancelo – Manchester City, 88 (+2)

28. Marc Ter Stegen – Barcelona, 88 (-2)

27. Luka Modric – Real Madrid, 88 (+1)

26. Fabinho – Liverpool, 88 (+2)

25. Ruben Dias – Manchester City, 88 (+1)

24. Toni Kroos – Real Madrid, 88 (0)

23. Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool, 88 (+1)

22. Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich, 89 (0)

21. Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich, 89 (-1)

20. Gianluigi Donnarumma – Paris Saint-Germain, 89 (0)

19. Ederson – Manchester City, 89 (0)

18. Alisson – Liverpool, 89 (0)

17. Casemiro – Real Madrid, 89 (0)

16. Erling Haaland – Manchester City, 89 (+1)

15. Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid, 90 (-1)

14. N’golo Kante – Chelsea, 89 (-1)

13. Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur, 89 (-1)

12. Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich, 90 (+1)

11. Virgil Van Djik – Liverpool, 90 (+1)

FIFA 23 ratings predictions: 10-1

Here are all of our predictions for the top 10 players in FIFA 23:

10. Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid, 90 (+1)

A lot of people doubted Courtois and Madrid last season. The Belgian goalkeeper’s stunning display in the Champions League final cemented a fine campaign that hushed any remaining critics, and as a result, he’s due to be the highest-rated goalkeeper on FIFA 23 and a must-buy for any La Liga squads on FUT. Courtois’ superb ball handling and reflexes should put him just ahead of Alisson and Ederson as the game’s best between the sticks.

9. Heung Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur, 90 (+1)

It takes a prolific goalscorer to keep up with Mohamed Salah in the Premier League but Heung Min Son did just that last year. His incredible run of 23 goals and seven assists launched Tottenham Hotspur into a coveted Champions League spot.

Perhaps controversially, it should also move him ahead of Harry Kane as Spurs’ highest-rated player on FIFA. Son’s pace and five-star weak foot ensure he’s also likely to be more meta than his slower Spurs counterpart.

8. Neymar Jr. – Paris Saint-Germain, 90 (-1)

Neymar Jr. was meant to be the player who took over from Messi and Ronaldo, both with regards to FIFA ratings and the Ballon d’Or, but it hasn’t quite happened for the Brazilian. He is a tremendous player and a wonderful asset on FUT, but at 30 years old and after a middling season, it’s time for a drop. Nevertheless, Neymar’s dynamism and two-footedness ensures he will still be a superstar on FIFA 23.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United, 90 (-1)

It’s not been the easiest summer for Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon is reportedly desperate to leave United for a Champions League club, but at the time of writing, there’s been no takers.

The 37-year-old performed admirably in a struggling side last season, netting 24 goals across difficult Premier League and UCL campaigns. He is likely to lose a lick of pace on FIFA 23, despite maintaining some of the best finishing stats in the game. At 37 years old, this could be the last time we see Ronaldo’s base rating start with a nine.

6. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool, 91 (+2)

Consistently deadly but extremely left-footed, Salah is actually quite difficult to effectively use in top level FIFA play. His three-star weak foot is a drawback on a player who has defined Liverpool’s success in recent years.

He finished last season as the Premier League’s joint top-scorer alongside Son and should finally get the rating push he’s deserved for the last few years. Just be prepared for your opponent to constantly cut inside if they’re using him.

5. Lionel Messi – Paris Saint-Germain, 91 (-2)

Messi scored 11 goals across PSG’s Ligue 1 and UCL runs last year. Few would have predicted such low numbers, even with his 14 assists added. There’s no doubt Leo hasn’t quite been the same since his tearful Barcelona goodbye, something that will likely be reflected in his FIFA 23 rating. The man remains top tier in everything he does, though, so expect best in class finishing, long shots, and dribbling regardless of an overall drop.

4. Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona, 91 (-1)

Lewandowski’s rating is a difficult one to call. Arguably the world’s best finisher, he scored an incredible 35 goals in Bayern Munich’s title-winning Bundesliga season. He also racked up 13 in 10 UCL appearances – ridiculous numbers, all things considered.

However, he will be 34 when FIFA 23 comes out. A slight lowering of physical and pace stats across the board could see his overall drop in time for his debut season with Barcelona. It also just *feels* like it might be difficult to have him rated higher than Karim Benzema after the season the Frenchman put up.

3. Karim Benzema – Real Madrid, 91 (+2)

Speaking of Benzema, wow. The Madrid talisman dragged Los Blancos to a historic Champions League triumph last season, even scoring an audacious Panenka penalty in nerveless fashion during the semi-final clash with Man City. So often in the shadow of Ronaldo at the Bernabeu, Benzema finally has an iconic season to look back on where he was the leader.

He’s also a leading candidate for the Ballon d’Or. Everything points towards a hefty ratings increase and for ‘Mercedes Benz’ to rank alongside Lewandowski as one of FIFA 23’s best premium strikers.

2. Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City, 91 (0)

De Bruyne continues to get better. He logged his best-ever Premier League scoring season in 2021/22 with 15 goals during City’s title win, but it doesn’t tell the entire story.

KDB has absolutely everything: a stunning range of passing, vision, physicality and the ability to produce game-winning moments from anywhere on the pitch. While lacking a little pace for the likely FIFA 23 meta, he will dominate the midfield and allow you to bring those springier attacking elements into play.

1. Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain, 92 (+1)

Mbappe is the perfect forward for FIFA. Near perfect pace and acceleration combined with top class finishing, five-star skills and a four-star weak foot.

A total of 34 goals and 21 assists across Ligue 1 and UCL competitions, combined with being the cover star, ensures he is the player to take over from Messi and CR7 as the FIFA 23 final boss. At 23 years old it’s terrifying to think where Mbappe’s base rating could reach in future years if he carries on his prolific form.

Now you know all of our top predictions for the FIFA 23 ratings, why not read up on everything you need to know about FIFA 23 crossplay? The feature is finally in the game after fans have requested it for years, so you can play with your pals on console even if you’re on PC. We also have the details on how you can get your hands on FIFA 23 early access.