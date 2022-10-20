FIFA 23 Prime Gaming rewards and how to claim them

FIFA 23 Prime Gaming rewards are an excellent way of adding free, high-rated players to your club in the football game. Previously known as Twitch Prime, the Prime Gaming pack is a benefit of being an Amazon Prime member and is available once every month once you’ve linked your accounts.

The Prime Gaming pack will generally consist of a loan, several rare players, and a few player picks. The packs refresh every month and usually coincide with a promo like FIFA 23 Rulebreakers, so it gives you a great chance at adding a special player to your team. The steps you need to take to get this pack can be a little confusing, so here is what the rewards are, and most importantly, how you can claim them.

FIFA 23 October Prime Gaming rewards

For the month of October, the Prime Gaming rewards are:

7x Gold Rare Players

2x Player Pick with min. OVR of 81+

12x Rare Consumables

1x Mbappe on a five-game loan

How to claim your Prime rewards

To claim your FIFA 23 Prime Gaming rewards, you’ll first need to be an active Amazon Prime subscriber. If you’re already a Prime member, head over to Amazon’s Prime Gaming page and:

Log in using the profile icon in the top right corner of the screen

Search for FIFA 23 in the search bar

Click on ‘Get in-game content’

Find the current, active rewards

Link your Amazon and EA Sports login using the ‘Go to Electronic Arts’ button

Once the account is linked, you should be able to hit ‘Complete Claim’

Boot up FIFA 23 and open your Prime Gaming pack

Each Prime Gaming pack lasts for a month, so ensure you’re checking in regularly so you don’t miss out on free loot. The high-rated players you pack with these rewards will put you in great stead to complete the Rashford POTM SBC, or even get you started on completing one of the new Icons, both of which should sit in your first XI for a good while.