The best FIFA 23 right backs to sign in career mode

The best FIFA 23 right backs will hug that right touchline, full back to defend, and attack the right wing all game long and season-long in career mode. Bringing in the best right back will elevate your squad to new heights and add a dynamic presence in both attack and defence. The football game is full of quality right backs, so knowing which ones are best will take some research.

Fortunately, we’ve done the research so you don’t have to and have collated a list of the best right backs money can buy in career mode. Whether you’re looking to sign a wonderkid with bags of potential or bring in a ready-made star to shore up that right-hand side you can find the best player whatever your budget might be. These are the best right backs in FIFA 23 – though we’ve also got the best left backs if you need cover on the opposite side of the pitch.

Best right backs £50m+

The best right backs in FIFA 23 career mode will cost you over £50m but they are worth it if you’re playing as one of the top teams or have risen through the ranks and are now challenging for silverware. Surprisingly enough, there are only two RBs or RWBs with a market value of over £50m.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The best of the best, Trent Alexander Arnold is still only 23 and has an overall rating of 87 with the potential to rise to 90. His 92 crossing is one of the best in the game and the Liverpool RB can hit a sweet free-kick. All this, of course, comes at a high price with a market value of £86.5m and wage demands of £130k a week. More than worth it if you can afford him.

Joshua Kimmich

While he plays more in midfield these days, Kimmich is a quality RB or RWB. The 27-year-old may only have a sprint speed of 60, but his 84-rated agility, 94 stamina, and 91 crossing more than make up for it. Rated 84/83 as a RWB and RB respectively, Kimmich still has the potential to reach an overall of 90. With a market value of £91m and wage demands of £115k a week, however, he comes with one of the game’s heftiest price tags.

Reece James

With a market value of £49m, Reece James could be bought for just under £50m, but it’s more than likely that he’ll set you back way more. The 22-year-old Chelsea RWB/RB has an overall rating of 84 and the potential to rise to 88. With 85 strength, 83 shot power, and 88 crossing, he’s a perfect choice for an all-round excellent RB. His wage demands of £100k a week make him the cheapest of the three priciest RBs in FIFA 23.

Best right backs £20-£50m

If you’re new to the top flight or looking to improve your squad with some quality, there are some real right back gems available for under £50m. You’ll find ageing stars and up-and-coming bright sparks in this price bracket.

Kieran Trippier

At 31, Trippier still has a couple of seasons left in him. He isn’t the quickest RB in the game, but his free kick accuracy of 87 and curve rating of 86 makes him a must-sign player. The free kick specialist has an overall rating of 84 (with no potential to increase, mind) and has a market value of £26.2m coupled with wage demands of £103k a week.

Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong is all about the pace. His sprint speed of 93, agility of 91, and acceleration of 96 at just 21 years old means you’ve got a speed demon on your books for many digital seasons to come. The RWB/RB has an overall rating of 80 already with the potential to rise to 86. With a market value of just £27m and wage demands of £32.5k a week, this Dutch RWB is surprisingly affordable.

Best right backs £5-£20m

The best right backs between five and 20 million tend to be players with bags of potential or those who are nearing retirement age. These are the players to sign if you’re looking to add some strength in depth or are new to the top flight.

Devyne Rensch

With a market value of just £7.5m and wage demands as low as £5.8k a week, signing Rensch up immediately is a no-brainer. At just 19 years of age, Rensch has an impressive overall rating of 74 and the potential to rise to 84. While his crossing stat of 63 could do with some work, this is something that will only improve. Put this RB straight into your starting 11 and you’ll soon reap the rewards.

Lucas Vázquez

If you’re after a quick upgrade to your RWB/RB position, Vázquez is your man. With an overall rating of 81, the 31-year-old won’t get any better, but you won’t find any better attacking full back at this price. His market value is just £16m although his wage demands of £120k a week are steep. The Real Madrid star has a stamina rating of 91, too, meaning he’ll be fresh for practically every single game.

Malo Gusto

Aged just 19, Gusto has a market value of £10m and carries wage demands of £20.5k a week. This is due to his impressive overall rating of 75 and potential of 85. With a sprint speed rating of 88, crossing of 77, and stamina of 82, the young French RB has all the bases covered already before seeing additional improvements. Get him in your team as soon as possible.

Best right backs under £5m

The best right backs in FIFA 23 career mode under £5m are players who are currently youth prospects. These are the right backs to bring in if money is tight and you’re in it for the long haul. Free agents can be worth a look, too.

Loïc Négo

The best available free agent right back, the Hungarian utility man is rated 72 and can play across RB, RM, and CM. Wage demands of £43k might seem a little steep, but at 31 with a few seasons left in him, Négo is worth a punt as inexpensive cover and depth. Good for a second-division side.

Juan José Mina

As soon as you start your career mode with a lower league side, sign Mina. The 17-year-old Colombian RB has an overall rating of 64 and a mammoth potential of 84. His value of just £1.3m and wage demands of £430 a week make him a must-sign. His stamina of 80 and decent pace rating of 76 make him solid enough already, stats which will only improve.

Using the above list, you’re sure to sign a quality right back or two no matter your budget. Now you know the best right backs in the game, it’s time to create the best career mode squad with the best midfielders in FIFA 23. The best centre backs in FIFA 23 will shore up your defence for many digital seasons to come, too.