FIFA 23 TOTW 2 revealed

The FIFA 23 TOTW 2 has been revealed, with Salah and Marquinhos leading the line on what is a very strong showing for the second Team of the Week

FIFA 23 TOTW 2 contains some exceptional early-game cards, as the inclusion of a 91-rated Salah means that he’s now competing with the highest-rated players in the football game. It comes after a strong initial Team of the Week, improving on the defensive side massively while giving those lucky enough to pack a forward some intense firepower up top.

The poster boys of TOTW 2 are also backed up with some excellent mid-range cards. Akanji looks to be an excellent addition to any Premier League team; his 80 pace should be more than enough to keep up with any striker at this early point in the game. Eriksen, too, while not exactly a speed-merchant, has enough ability on the ball to split defences in two.

FIFA 23 TOTW 2 players

  • RM: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool – 91
  • CB: Marquinhos – PSG – 89
  • CM: Luka Modric – Real Madrid – 89
  • GK: Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus – 87
  • ST: Kai Havertz – Chelsea – 86
  • CB: Willi Orban – RB Leipzig – 84
  • CB: Manuel Akaji – Manchester City – 84
  • CM: Christian Eriksen – Manchester United – 84
  • ST: Olivier Giroud – AC Milan – 84
  • LW: Hirving Lozano – Napoli – 84
  • ST: Eldor Shomuradov – Roma – 84
  • CDM: Seko Fofana – Lens – 84
  • RB: Diogo Dalot – Manchester United – 82
  • ST: Giacomo Raspadori – Napoli – 82
  • ST: Aleksander Mitrovic – Fulham – 82
  • GK: Remko Pasveer – Ajax – 81
  • LB: David Hancko – Feyenoord – 81
  • RM: Bertrand Traore – Istanbul – 81
  • CAM: Themba Zwane – Sundowns – 80
  • ST: Gerson Rodrigues – Al-Wehda – 79
  • LB: Nicusor Bancu – Universitatea – 78
  • CAM: Jevani Brown – Exeter – 75
  • LB: Viljormur Davidsen – Helsingborgs – 72

The TOTW will be the most sought-after cards in FIFA 23 at this early stage, especially with the release of the OTW players, and packing one early could set you up for a while. These aren’t the only high-rated players in the game, however, with FIFA 23 Icons taking that crown.

