FIFA 23 TOTW 2 revealed

FIFA 23 TOTW 2 contains some exceptional early-game cards, as the inclusion of a 91-rated Salah means that he’s now competing with the highest-rated players in the football game. It comes after a strong initial Team of the Week, improving on the defensive side massively while giving those lucky enough to pack a forward some intense firepower up top.

The poster boys of TOTW 2 are also backed up with some excellent mid-range cards. Akanji looks to be an excellent addition to any Premier League team; his 80 pace should be more than enough to keep up with any striker at this early point in the game. Eriksen, too, while not exactly a speed-merchant, has enough ability on the ball to split defences in two.

FIFA 23 TOTW 2 players

RM: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool – 91

– Liverpool – 91 CB: Marquinhos – PSG – 89

– PSG – 89 CM: Luka Modric – Real Madrid – 89

– Real Madrid – 89 GK: Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus – 87

– Juventus – 87 ST: Kai Havertz – Chelsea – 86

– Chelsea – 86 CB: Willi Orban – RB Leipzig – 84

– RB Leipzig – 84 CB: Manuel Akaji – Manchester City – 84

– Manchester City – 84 CM: Christian Eriksen – Manchester United – 84

– Manchester United – 84 ST: Olivier Giroud – AC Milan – 84

– AC Milan – 84 LW: Hirving Lozano – Napoli – 84

– Napoli – 84 ST: Eldor Shomuradov – Roma – 84

– Roma – 84 CDM: Seko Fofana – Lens – 84

– Lens – 84 RB: Diogo Dalot – Manchester United – 82

– Manchester United – 82 ST: Giacomo Raspadori – Napoli – 82

– Napoli – 82 ST: Aleksander Mitrovic – Fulham – 82

– Fulham – 82 GK: Remko Pasveer – Ajax – 81

– Ajax – 81 LB: David Hancko – Feyenoord – 81

– Feyenoord – 81 RM: Bertrand Traore – Istanbul – 81

– Istanbul – 81 CAM: Themba Zwane – Sundowns – 80

– Sundowns – 80 ST: Gerson Rodrigues – Al-Wehda – 79

– Al-Wehda – 79 LB: Nicusor Bancu – Universitatea – 78

– Universitatea – 78 CAM: Jevani Brown – Exeter – 75

– Exeter – 75 LB: Viljormur Davidsen – Helsingborgs – 72

The TOTW will be the most sought-after cards in FIFA 23 at this early stage, especially with the release of the OTW players, and packing one early could set you up for a while. These aren’t the only high-rated players in the game, however, with FIFA 23 Icons taking that crown.