FIFA 23 TOTW 2 revealed

FIFA 23 TOTW 2 contains some exceptional early-game cards, as the inclusion of a 91-rated Salah means that he’s now competing with the highest-rated players in the football game. It comes after a strong initial Team of the Week, improving on the defensive side massively while giving those lucky enough to pack a forward some intense firepower up top.
The poster boys of TOTW 2 are also backed up with some excellent mid-range cards. Akanji looks to be an excellent addition to any Premier League team; his 80 pace should be more than enough to keep up with any striker at this early point in the game. Eriksen, too, while not exactly a speed-merchant, has enough ability on the ball to split defences in two.
FIFA 23 TOTW 2 players
- RM: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool – 91
- CB: Marquinhos – PSG – 89
- CM: Luka Modric – Real Madrid – 89
- GK: Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus – 87
- ST: Kai Havertz – Chelsea – 86
- CB: Willi Orban – RB Leipzig – 84
- CB: Manuel Akaji – Manchester City – 84
- CM: Christian Eriksen – Manchester United – 84
- ST: Olivier Giroud – AC Milan – 84
- LW: Hirving Lozano – Napoli – 84
- ST: Eldor Shomuradov – Roma – 84
- CDM: Seko Fofana – Lens – 84
- RB: Diogo Dalot – Manchester United – 82
- ST: Giacomo Raspadori – Napoli – 82
- ST: Aleksander Mitrovic – Fulham – 82
- GK: Remko Pasveer – Ajax – 81
- LB: David Hancko – Feyenoord – 81
- RM: Bertrand Traore – Istanbul – 81
- CAM: Themba Zwane – Sundowns – 80
- ST: Gerson Rodrigues – Al-Wehda – 79
- LB: Nicusor Bancu – Universitatea – 78
- CAM: Jevani Brown – Exeter – 75
- LB: Viljormur Davidsen – Helsingborgs – 72
The TOTW will be the most sought-after cards in FIFA 23 at this early stage, especially with the release of the OTW players, and packing one early could set you up for a while. These aren’t the only high-rated players in the game, however, with FIFA 23 Icons taking that crown.