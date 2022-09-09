FIFA 23 OTW players: all confirmed One To Watch cards

Excited to learn about the FIFA 23 OTW players? Players eligible for the Ones To Watch promotion in this football game are those that have transferred clubs throughout the summer transfer window, but it’s important to note that each league receives a finite number of OTW cards, so there’s a chance your favourite player may not be involved in this promotion.

These cards can be mainstays in your team depending on their real life performances as they can receive upgrades if the player features in the Team of the Week, or if they earn a Man of the Match card. This is different from players in the FIFA 23 Heroes or Icons promotions, as their rating cannot be upgraded. Here’s the current batch of FIFA 23 OTW players revealed so far.

Confirmed FIFA 23 OTW players

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea

– Chelsea Erling Haaland – Manchester City

– Manchester City Darwin Nunez – Liverpool

– Liverpool Richarlison – Spurs

Upgrading OTW players in FIFA 23

As mentioned earlier, a OTW player needs to perform well in real life and earn a Team of the Week card in order to receive in-game upgrades, to the same stats of the TOTW version. EA has also brought back the ‘Wins to Watch’ mechanic from FIFA 22, giving OTW cards a chance to earn a one-time upgrade. If the OTW player’s team wins three out of eight of the next league games from September 30, they’ll be eligible for an upgrade, even if they didn’t feature in the matches or earn a TOTW version.

There’s also a new opportunity for OTW players to receive an upgrade through the ‘Nations to Watch’ scheme which runs during the World Cup in November and December. Similar to Wins to Watch, OTW players have a chance to receive a one-off upgrade if their national team wins a game during the World Cup. The player only needs to be part of the nation that wins the match, they don’t need to be on the team sheet to receive an upgrade. For example, if Brazil won their opening game at the World Cup without playing Richarlison, he would still receive an upgrade even though he wasn’t involved in the match.

How to get OTW players

The only way to guarantee you’ll receive an untradeable OTW player in FIFA 23 is to preorder the Ultimate Edition of the game before September 30. It’s worth keeping an eye out in-game for the latest SBCs, some of which have OTW players as rewards. Other than that, you need to open packs during a specific period of time to have a chance of owning one of these cards.

Potential OTW players in FIFA 23

There were a lot of high profile transfers this summer, but not all of these players can make it into the OTW promotion. Here’s a list of players that could receive OTW cards in FIFA 23:

Premier League

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal

– Arsenal Antony – Manchester United

– Manchester United Alexander Isak – Newcastle

– Newcastle Lucas Paqueta – West Ham

La Liga

Aurelien Tchouameni – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

– Barcelona Raphinha – Barcelona

– Barcelona Giovani Lo Celso – Villarreal

Serie A

Paul Pogba – Juventus

– Juventus André Zambo Anguissa – Napoli

– Napoli Ederson – Atalanta

– Atalanta Paulo Dybala – AS Roma

Bundesliga

Matthijs de Ligt – Bayern Munich

– Bayern Munich Sebastien Haller – Borrusia Dortmund

– Borrusia Dortmund Timo Werner – RB Leipzig

– RB Leipzig Callum Hudson-Odoi – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

That’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 OTW players. It’s worth reading our FIFA 23 ratings predictions and leaks guide to see where your favourite players stack up against each other this year, and checking out our FIFA 23 crossplay guide to see how that brand new mechanic works.