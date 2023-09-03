The Final Fantasy 16 PC version is finally, officially confirmed. After much back and forth following the original announcement of Final Fantasy 16, when the original trailer for the RPG game listed a PC version that was later retracted, we’ve been awaiting confirmation of its existence as developer Square Enix danced around saying anything specific. Now, FF16 producer Naoki Yoshida (of FFXIV fame) confirms that the team is actively working on development of the PC version.

Speaking at the Final Fantasy 16 ‘Voices From Valisthea’ panel at PAX West 2023, Yoshida remarks, “While Final Fantasy 16 was released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, we are aware that many of you have been asking for a PC version. So let me take this opportunity to officially announce that development on a PC version is currently underway.”

It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for; I gave the FF16 demo a run on PS5 and enjoyed what I saw, especially with its later-game combat sequence that gives you more of a feel of how the fight mechanics evolve in later stages. However, with so many other big games out at the same time – it came out right in the midst of the Diablo 4 launch – I decided I’d hold off for potential news of a PC version, which always seemed all but certain to arrive eventually.

Now we have it. If you want to see the announcement in full, you can watch the Voices From Valisthea panel below – the segment from Yoshida begins at the one hour mark, with news of the PC version arriving at the one hour, three minute mark.

Alongside this news, Yoshida also confirms that the team “has started work on two installments of paid DLC,” which we’d expect to also make their way to PC. While there’s no set FF16 PC release date yet, Yoshida says, “I hope to be able to give you more information on both the upcoming DLC and the PC version before the end of the year, so please stay tuned.” We’ll be sure to keep you up to date when we know more.

