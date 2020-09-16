Final Fantasy 16 revealed for PC at PlayStation 5 showcase

Well, isn’t that a lovely surprise? Final Fantasy 16 is on the way and it’s coming to PC. We got our first look at the new Final Fantasy game at the PlayStation 5 showcase with a reveal trailer. It’s a PlayStation console exclusive, but in tiny writing down below at the end of the FF16 trailer it’s confirmed as coming to PC, too. We see you Square Enix.

Better yet, the footage we saw was from PC, but was emulated for the upcoming console. Graphics are likely to chop and change as development rumbles on, but still! things are still looking pretty so far visually.

As for what we saw from the trailer, it looks like the new Final Fantasy game is leaning into the medieval side of things rather than fantasy. Sure, there are still the spells and monsters you’ll recognise from other Final Fantasy games, but things feel grittier and darker this time around. We’re light on story details right now, but we got a few things to go off. The reveal trailer hints at the sort of betrayal and politics you get from other medieval inspired works, which makes it a tad Game of Thrones like, I reckon.

Heck, if we get anything story-wise that’s like Final Fantasy Tactics I’m in. Well, I’m in regardless, but I’m more in. Inner if you like.

