What are the Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion system requirements? Another Final Fantasy remake is set for release soon, and we now know exactly what it’ll take to run it. Thankfully, Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is going to be a breeze for most gaming PCs and laptops to run.

Part of the Final Fantasy VII universe – a prequel, to be exact – Crisis Core Reunion is a remake of the original game, with a complete overhaul in line with that of the FF7 update. You won’t need one of the best graphics cards to run it, and frankly, the system requirements as a whole are a very low bar to clear.

The Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion minimum requirements are easily cleared by most low-to-mid-range gaming PCs from the last decade.

You will need an Intel Core i3 3210 or AMD A8 7600 CPU alongside an Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti, Intel Arc A380, or AMD Radeon RX 460 GPU. All of these components are around nine years old, with the AMD Radeon RX 460 being the most recent bit of gear, released in 2016. As part of the listed requirements, it’s noted that the above hardware will achieve 30 fps at 720p.

You’ll also only need 8GB of RAM, which lines up nicely with the above specs, despite most modern games now asking for 16GB as a baseline.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit GPU AMD Radeon RX 460

Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti

Intel Arc A380 AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

Intel Arc A750 CPU AMD A8 7600

Intel Core i3 3210 AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5 6500 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 30GB 30GB

The Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion recommended specs are a bit of a jump, but nothing too intimidating. It’s noted that these specs should enable you to enjoy the game at 1080p with 60 fps.

You will need an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5 6500 CPU paired with an AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, or Intel Arc A750 GPU. There is no increase in the RAM requirement, so 8GB will still get you by here.

The Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion download size is a very respectable 30GB, with no requirement in place for a gaming SSD, meaning you don’t need to worry if you’re still using a mechanical drive. Upgrading to an SSD will offer some performance benefits though if you’re able to install one.

