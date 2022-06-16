FF7 Remake Part 2 hits winter 2023, but not on PC

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is officially called Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and the RPG game launches in winter 2023 for PlayStation 5, series producer Yoshinori Kitase announced during the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary livestream. There’s no PC date for Part 2 just yet, but considering Part 1 is on the Epic Games Store and now Steam, we’d be surprised if a PC version didn’t follow sometime in 2024. Kitase also shed some light on what’s left for the reimagined series and said there’s one more title in the FF7 Remake project, though naturally, he didn’t reveal it’s name or expected release date. Instead, we saw a first look at FF7 Rebirth, which seems to lend credence to theories that the games unfold across multiple timelines.

In the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer, we see Cloud and Zack Rain wandering the desolated landscape outside Midgar. Played over that is a conversation between Cloud and what sounds like Jesse, the former Avalanche member who dies at the end of Part 1 – and dies permanently in the original game. The thing is, Jesse seems to remember none of her former life and certainly not her death.

Check it out for yourself below:

More intriguing still is that much of the trailer follows Cloud walking through the wilderness with Sephiroth at his side, discussing what he believes Sephiroth’s endgame is.

What’s actually going on is anyone’s guess at this point, though considering the trailer opens with commentary on how the future isn’t set in stone, it seems pretty evident that the remainder of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy won’t be what anyone is expecting.

If you’ve yet to experience FF7 Remake Part 1 for yourself, we considered it an excellent RPG experience. Better still, with the launch on Steam, you can play it on Steam Deck from day one.