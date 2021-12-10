Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade system requirements ask for 100GB from your SSD

Square Enix has finally pulled back the curtain on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date for PC, and we now know what you’ll need inside your gaming PC to relive this reimagined classic JPRG. Thankfully, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade system requirements aren’t too taxing, despite this being a port of the game’s enhanced PS5 version.

Those who played the original Final Fantasy 7 on PlayStation will remember it was spread across three discs, as it was impossible to fit the entire game on a single trademark black CD-ROM. While we’ve largely done away with physical formats on PC, you’ll still need to clear 100GB of storage space to fit the game on your SSD.

There’s no word on PC-exclusive features, unfortunately, but we may see the introduction of Nvidia DLSS upscaling in a future patch, as Square Enix previously implemented the tech in its port of Final Fantasy 15.

Here are the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade system requirements:

Minimum Recommended CPU Intel i5-3330

AMD FX-8350 Intel i7-3770

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 RAM 8GB 12GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 780

AMD Radeon RX 480 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

AMD Radeon RX 5700 VRAM 3GB 8GB Storage 100GB 100GB

