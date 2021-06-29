Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games start releasing next month

It looks like you don’t have long to wait if you fancy playing Square Enix’s Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games for a hit of nostalgia. In a now-removed presentation video, the publisher has revealed that the series of remastered Final Fantasy games will start releasing in order in July. We don’t have a more specific date than that, but we’re only days away from the new month – as you might be aware.

While the video has been taken down, people jotted down the details on Resetera, while Gematsu has an embed of a new trailer from the clip. The 30-minute presentation features Final Fantasy series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, composer Nobuo Uematsu, and Square Enix veteran Yoshinori Kitase. You’ve got fond reminiscing, behind-the-scenes stories, and a peep at what went into remastering the new games. Things wrap up with a trailer that confirms the release plans.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series includes individual re-releases of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI. You’re also getting renewed pixel art characters from Square Enix pixel artist Kazuko Shibuya, who has been around since the first game.

Here’s a trailer from E3, if you fancy a refresher:

