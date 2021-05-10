Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest schedule – where to watch for Endwalker and patch 5.55 news

Here’s your PSA, Final Fantasy XIV fans: the 2021 Fan Festival kicks off this week, and it’s going to bring a whole lot more information on what to expect from the MMORPG ahead of the launch of its big Endwalker expansion. The event takes place over two days, and there’s quite a bit to keep track of – so here’s what to pay special attention to during the show.

The Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest starts on Friday, May 14 at 6pm PDT / 9pm EDT, or May 15 at 2am GMT. The show will open with a keynote address where director Naoki Yoshia “reveals new information” – expect this to be the part where the biggest Endwalker features are discussed, including more details on the new Sage class and story content.

The other big event will be on day two: the next Letter from the Producer stream. This will take place on Saturday, May 15 at 6:50pm PDT / 9:50pm EDT, or May 16 at 2:50am GMT, and will feature a preview of patch 5.55, and a Q&A session with lead writer Natsuko Ishikawa.

You’ll be able to catch both days of the event on both Twitch and YouTube. Expect the event to be largely focused on the Japanese audience, though there will certainly be official English translations of the major stuff. The FFXIV Discord will, as ever, be providing unofficial translations of everything that falls through the cracks.

There’s plenty more on the full schedule, too, including developer panels and a pile of fan-focused events, but the keynote and Letter from the Producer will be the big things to watch for more game info ahead of the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker release date. We’ll keep you updated on the biggest news out of the show, as well.