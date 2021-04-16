Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker release date: new jobs, races, and raids

Looking for the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker release date? Endwalker is the fourth expansion to the game in eight years of its realm being reborn from that disastrous first outing – and what a difference that time makes. It’s now easily one of the best MMOs on PC and for good reason.

This latest expansion promises to be even more epic than the rest, as the post from Square Enix bills it as the climax of the story that started back when A Realm Reborn was first released. Other new features include a new healer job to master, several new locations and dungeons to explore, and an update to the level cap.

It’s time to take up your arms and prepare for a grand new challenge – join us as we take you through everything you need to know about Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, including the Endwalker release date, what we know about the sage and the new elephant-like folk, and every other new feature coming to the latest expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker release date

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker will be released in Fall 2021. The Final Fantasy XIV digital fan festival will be streamed online on May 15 – May 16, showcasing more of what’s to come, which is when we’re likely to see more about the expansion’s features.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker story

This expansion features the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, with your heroes facing off against “an even greater calamity than ever before – a second advent of the Final Days”.

Essentially, Endwalker will be the end of everything that’s happened in the game since the game’s beginning. So now’s probably the time to catch yourself up on the happenings in the story, so you know in time for Endwalker’s release what has occurred leading up to this new expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Sage job

The sage is a new healer job class that uses floating daggers to aid teammates by healing their health or buffing their attacks. This is quite the departure from both instances in Final Fantasy III, where it’s basically a red mage with ultra-powerful white and black magic, and the Final Fantasy Tactics handheld games where they inflict status ailments.

From what we’ve seen so far, sages don’t seem quite as versatile as the white mage, since it doesn’t have access to the AoE stun that comes with Holy. That said, compared to the rest of the healers, it might have a chance at being better than the Scholar, and will almost certainly be better than the Astrologian.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker features

Here are some of the other features coming to the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion:

New locations will be added, including Garlemald, Radz-at-han, and Thavnair. You’ll also be able to visit the moon

Multiple new dungeons will be added

An expanded version of the Trust system will be added, bringing more NPCs into dungeons, including Estinien Wyrmblood

The level cap is going to be increased to level 90

A new Alliance Raid will be added

A High-Difficulty Raid called ‘Pandæmonium’ will be added

You can buy a house in Ishgard

A new tribe called the ‘Arkasodara’ will be added. They’re basically bipedal pachyderms (mostly like elephants)

New gear and craftable items will be added

Expanded armory chest capacity

New features coming to the Gold Saucer

A new Data Center Travel system

And that’s everything we know so far about Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker. We don’t have a lot of detail yet, but we expect to find out more information during the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more about the new features coming to the game.