FFXIV Sage class – the next job coming to the FFXIV Endwalker expansion

Want to find out more about the upcoming Sage class in Final Fantasy 14? The FFXIV Endwalker expansion is out later this year, adding new dungeons, raids, gear, and systems. Alongside the many new features, we’re getting a new class – the Sage job. First introduced in Final Fantasy III and seen again in Final Fantasy Tactics, players have been long anticipating the arrival of the Sage class.

The Sage job in FFXIV is a vastly different take on the job we’ve seen in previous games; instead of using powerful white and black magic or inflicting status hindering attacks, the Sage is a barrier healer, similar to the Scholar. This is the fourth healer to be added to Final Fantasy 14, to sit alongside the White Mage, Scholar, and Astrologian.

While there isn’t much out there about the Sage class, we do know it’s one of two new jobs arriving when the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker release date rolls around. So, let’s take a look at what we currently know about the Sage, the prerequisites to unlock the class, and how the Sage performs in combat.

FFXIV Sage class abilities

The Sage is a healer class, and uses detachable Aether imbued Nouliths to aid teammates in battle, whether that’s healing, buffing, or protecting the party using barriers. We know very little about the unlock requirements, but like other classes you’ll need to be level 70 or higher in either Discipline of War or Magic. There will also be a questline to complete in Limsa Lominsa, but we do not currently know who will set the quest, the exact location, or details of the story.

The Sage’s main job is to:

Heal and protect the party with barriers

Use Aether to manipulate Nouliths in combat

Temporary augment their own magic abilities

Hopefully the upcoming Final Fantasy 14 fan festival in May will include more information around what we can expect from the Sage class, and reveal the other job landing as part of the Endwalker expansion. Until then, check out our guide to the best mounts in FFXIV, and the other FFXIV classes you can play as in the meantime.