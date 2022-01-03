Final Fantasy XIV 6.05 release time – FFXIV goes down for five hours of maintenance tonight

If you’re planning on playing some Final Fantasy XIV this evening, you’ll want to get in early. FFXIV is going down for five hours of maintenance tonight in order to prep the way for patch 6.05 release time. It’s a pretty minor patch in terms of new content, but it will bring us access to the savage tier of the Pandeamonium raid, a new treasure hunt instance, and new gear to collect.

FFXIV goes down for maintenance at 9pm PST on January 3, or 12am EST / 5am GMT on January 4. Servers will remain down for five hours, and you’ll be able to log back in for the new patch starting at 2am PST / 5am EST / 10am GMT. The Lodestone site will also go down shortly after the game servers, returning alongside FFXIV itself.

Besides the savage version of Pandaemonium, patch 6.05 will also feature the Excitatron 6000 treasure hunt instance, new Allagan tomestones to collect, and new gear. In past expansion cycles, x.05 patch releases have also typically included an array of job balance changes, so it’s likely we’ll see the same here.

That brings us more or less to the end of the announced Endwalker roadmap, with Heavensturn 2022 kicking off on January 5.

