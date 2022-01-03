Final Fantasy XIV 6.05 release time – FFXIV goes down for five hours of maintenance tonight

A town in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

If you’re planning on playing some Final Fantasy XIV this evening, you’ll want to get in early. FFXIV is going down for five hours of maintenance tonight in order to prep the way for patch 6.05 release time. It’s a pretty minor patch in terms of new content, but it will bring us access to the savage tier of the Pandeamonium raid, a new treasure hunt instance, and new gear to collect.

FFXIV goes down for maintenance at 9pm PST on January 3, or 12am EST / 5am GMT on January 4. Servers will remain down for five hours, and you’ll be able to log back in for the new patch starting at 2am PST / 5am EST / 10am GMT. The Lodestone site will also go down shortly after the game servers, returning alongside FFXIV itself.

Besides the savage version of Pandaemonium, patch 6.05 will also feature the Excitatron 6000 treasure hunt instance, new Allagan tomestones to collect, and new gear. In past expansion cycles, x.05 patch releases have also typically included an array of job balance changes, so it’s likely we’ll see the same here.

That brings us more or less to the end of the announced Endwalker roadmap, with Heavensturn 2022 kicking off on January 5.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more MMORPGs, you can follow that link.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Final Fantasy XIV 6.05 release time – FFXIV goes down for five hours of maintenance tonight","type":"news","category":"final-fantasy-xiv-a-realm-reborn"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Square Enix","genre":"MMO","title":"Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn","genres":["MMO","RPG"]}}}}
Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

Dustin's career path was cemented sometime around his fifth playthrough of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. His proudest accomplishment at PCGamesN is carving out a niche for Truck Simulator coverage, and he digs deep in the news mines to bring you info on everything from emulators to Minecraft.

Read More
The best MMOs on PC
FFXIV Reaper job guide
FFXIV Sage job guide