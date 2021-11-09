Here’s the new FFXIV event and patch roadmap after Endwalker’s delay

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker has been delayed by two weeks. You’ve probably heard that if you’ve been looking forward to the new expansion, but today the developers have provided a few more details about what the event roadmap will look like heading into the expansion. Here’s what the event and patch schedule for Endwalker will look like.

The Moogle Treasure Trove event will be extended until the start of maintenance for patch 6.0 on Friday, December 3. The Adventure Jump Start sale, which puts a bunch of level and story skips on discount in the official online store, will still end as originally scheduled on November 19.

Endwalker early access begins on Friday, December 3, alongside patch 6.0. The official Endwalker launch will follow on Tuesday, December 7. Two weeks later, on Tuesday, December 21, we’ll get patch 6.01 with the normal difficulty Pandaemonium raid. Then, after another two weeks, we’ll get patch 6.05 on Tuesday, January 4, with the savage difficulty Pandaemonium raid, alongside the new weekly-capped Allagan tomestones and new gear.

The Christmas-themed Starlight Celebration and New Year-themed Heavensturn events are scheduled to be held “during their usual timing”, but today’s announcement does not provide specific dates for either. The All Saints’ Wake event – normally a Halloween celebration – will launch in “late January 2022”.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker roadmap

