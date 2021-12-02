The full list of FFXIV Endwalker job changes is here

You can’t play Final Fantasy XIV right now, as the MMORPG is currently in the midst of a 24-hour maintenance period leading up to the Endwalker release time. But now that downtime is upon us, the full patch notes are here, too, including the full list of job changes we’ll see as 6.0 goes live.

You can head to the official site to get the full list of changes for your preferred class – there’s far too much to list here – but there are a couple of things to bear in mind. Damage values are getting rebalanced across the board in Endwalker, and you’ll see that nearly every melee ability in the game has had its potency reduced. Until we actually see how those abilities perform in-game, we won’t know whether they’re better or worse off with the new potency values.

There are a few standout changes, even with that in mind. Bards now benefit from their own buffs. Monks no longer have to deal with most of their positional bonuses. Astrologians have had the radius of Earthly Star more than doubled, so they should have much less trouble wrangling the party into those AoE heals now.

It’s not all good news, though, as Dark Knights have seen some nerfs. There are some contentious specific changes there – Abyssal Drain and Carve and Split now share a recast timer, for example – but really, with the lack of improvements to the lagging class over the years, any further downgrades are going to sting.

Meanwhile, my basic, Dragoon-maining self is just still delighted that I no longer have to be embarrassed for forgetting to pop Blood of the Dragon, as detailed in the initial Endwalker job actions reveal a few months ago.

The official Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker release date is set for December 7, but early access begins very soon, on December 3.