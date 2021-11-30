FFXIV Endwalker release time – servers go down 24 hours ahead of the expansion

After one last delay, the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker release date finally lands this week – at least for early access. We’ve got precise details on the timing for the launch of Endwalker and patch 6.0, as well as the maintenance that’ll precede it. So if you’re looking forward to the Endwalker release time, here’s what you need to know.

Maintenance for Endwalker begins on December 2 at 1am PST / 4am EST / 9am GMT, and servers will remain down for the next 24 hours. (Online services connected to FFXIV will also be down at various points during maintenance – look below for full details on those.)

Servers will return and Endwalker will launch into early access on December 3 at 1am PST / 4am EST / 9am GMT. Early access is open to anyone who pre-ordered the expansion – you just have to register a code to get in. (Details on that process are on the official site.) If you want to wait for the official launch of Endwalker, that’s scheduled for Tuesday, December 7.

If you like bullet points – I certainly do – here’s the infodump.

December 2 12am PST / 3am EST / 8am GMT – Online store / Mog Station maintenance begins 1am PST / 4am EST / 9am GMT – server maintenance begins 1am PST / 4am EST / 9am GMT – Lodestone maintenance begins 10pm PST – companion app maintenance begins

December 3 1am EST / 6am GMT – companion app maintenance begins 1am PST / 4am EST / 9am GMT – companion app maintenance ends 1am PST / 4am EST / 9am GMT – Lodestone maintenance ends 1am PST / 4am EST / 9am GMT – server maintenance ends 2am PST / 5am EST / 10am GMT – Online store / Mog Station maintenance ends



Various Mog Station services will cycle in and out of availability during the maintenance period – details on what options are available when are in this blog post.

If you’re looking for something to do while waiting for maintenance to conclude, why not check out the details on the FFXIV Sage class and FFXIV Reaper class?