FFXIV housing – prices, locations, and types

If you’re thinking about investing in FFXIV housing, but are unsure where to start, or have no idea how much gil it may set you back, we’re here to help. From massive mansions in The Mists to cosy cottages at The Lavender Beds, you have plenty of options to consider when setting up a new home for you and your free company.

A plot of land ranges anywhere from 1,488,000 to 50,000,000 gil, and that doesn’t even include the property permit. So, it goes without saying, you’re going to need to save up your hard-earned money for a long time before you can move in. We recommend speaking with the rest of your free company, so that you can split the cost equally, and live in the lap of luxury together.

With the FFXIV Endwalker release date on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to pick up a plot of land in this epic MMO game. If you’re interested in learning more about what the game has to offer, we recommend you also take a look at our FFXIV Sage and FFXIV Reaper class guides.

How do I unlock FFXIV housing in each area?

You can set up a house for yourself or your free company in four different areas, The Goblet in Thanalan, The Lavender Beds in The Black Shroud, The Mists in La Noscea, and Shirogane in Hingashi.

However, you must first unlock the area you wish to live in by speaking to an NPC and completing a quest for them. Here’s each NPC you must seek out:

The Goblet: Speak to a female Hyur named Imme at the Scorpion Crossing in Western Thanalan (x26, y24). You must then complete the “Where the Heart Is (The Goblet)” quest.

The Lavender Beds: Speak to a female Hyur named Margeria at Bentbranch Meadows in the Central Shroud (x21, y21). You must then complete the "Where the Heart Is (The Lavender Beds)" quest.

The Mists: Speak to a male Roegadyn named Ahctkoen at the Red Rooster Stead in Lower La Noscea (x31, y20). You must then complete the "Where the Heart Is (Mist)" quest.

Shirogane: Speak to a female Hyur named Tsurubami in Kugane (x12, y9). You must then complete the "I Dream of Shirogane" quest.

A fifth area is set to open up in Ishgard alongside update 6.0, so it may be worth waiting if you’re not interested in any of the current areas.

What are the FFXIV housing prices and types?

There are five different kinds of FFXIV houses available to purchase. They vary from a little expensive to extremely expensive, so you’ll need to save every gil you receive if you hope to become a homeowner any time soon.

From least to most costly, here’s everything you need to know about each type of FFXIV housing:

Private chambers: These are essentially just single rooms within your free company building. They will set you back 300,000 gil. It’s worth noting that if you leave your free company, you will also lose your chamber.

Apartment: This property will set you back about 500,000 gil. To purchase it, you need to be the second lieutenant or higher in your grand company and have at least one job at level 50. Apartments are fairly easy to acquire as there's so many of them, however, they're not available for free companies.

Small plot: These cost between 1,488,000 – 3,750,000 gil. You can build a small cottage on your piece of land for 450,000 gil, these properties are two-storey and have a small garden.

Medium plot: These cost between 7,936,000 – 20,000,000 gil. You can then build a medium house for 1,000,000 gil, this property has three floors and a larger garden.

Large plot: The most expensive piece of land will cost you between 19,840,000 – 50,000,000 gil. You can build a large mansion with three floors and a much bigger garden. A permit for the large mansion is 3,000,000 gil.

You must buy a permit for your cottage, house, or mansion, within 45 days of purchasing the plot. To do this, head over to your housing menu, select ‘Estate Hall’, and then ‘Purchase Construction Permit’.

What features can I expect from my FFXIV housing?

You can furnish your property in many different ways and even make some helpful installations to help get things done in the comfort of your own home. Our favourite installations include the chocobo stable, where you can raise and train your company chocobo, and the aquarium where you can display fish that are caught by fishers in your free company.

You can also equip your home with the following furnishings:

Workshops to enable company crafting

Garden beds that allow you to tend to seeds that grow into greens for your chocobo

An orchestrion that cycles through recognisable tracks from the game

A vendor that will sell members of your free company loads of handy items

A storeroom that can house old, unwanted furnishings

How do I relocate or demolish my FFXIV housing?

Thanks to patch 4.1, you can relocate your estate to any available plot in any district or ward. Much like moving in real life, there is a cost behind this. You must pay for the new plot, but you will also be reimbursed 30% of the minimum value of your old plot. During this process, all of your indoor and outdoor furnishings will move to your storeroom.

If you need to demolish your FFXIV housing instead, simply go to your estate settings, then press relinquish land. It’s also worth noting that if you don’t visit your plot for 45 days, it will be automatically demolished.